At least one dead and multiple injured in Kentucky high school shooting

ONE PERSON HAS been confirmed dead and at least seven others are injured following a shooting at a high school in Kentucky.

The shooting took place at Marshall County High School in Benton, western Kentucky. The fatality was confirmed by Kentucky Governor, Matt Bevin, who revealed on Twitter that the shooter is in custody.

He also urged people not to “speculate or spread hearsay”.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018 Source: Governor Matt Bevin /Twitter

Kentucky State Police say the scene is now secured and more details will be confirmed as information is obtained.

Seven people were hospitalised in the aftermath of the incident. Darlene Lynn of Marshall County Emergency Management said some of them were taken away from the scene by helicopter, CNN reports.

The town of Benton has a population of approximately 4,300 people. “‘This is a tremendous tragedy and speaks to the heartbreak present in our communities,” Governor Bevin said in a statement.

It is unbelievable that this would happen in a small, close-knit community like Marshall County.

The incident is the second high school shooting in the US in 24 hours. Yesterday a 15-year-old girl was wounded at Italy high school in Texas after a 16-year-old suspect opened fire in the school’s cafeteria.