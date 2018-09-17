This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 13 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Flood warnings for the west as nation braces for tail-end of Storm Helene

The yellow rain warnings may be extended to parts in the east.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 17 Sep 2018, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 22,624 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4239412
A screengrab of the oncoming rain from Met Éireann's website.
Image: Met.ie
A screengrab of the oncoming rain from Met Éireann's website.
A screengrab of the oncoming rain from Met Éireann's website.
Image: Met.ie

MET ÉIREANN HAS issued flood warnings for the west as the country prepares to receive the tail end of ex-Hurricane Helene.

Forecasters said that between midday and midnight 25 to 40mm of rainfall are expected over west Galway and Mayo with a risk of flooding in places.

The yellow rain warnings may be extended to parts in the east.

Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) said, due to the weather forecast, it has serious concerns for homeless people who will be sleeping rough tomorrow night.

The severity of the storm could change over the next 24 hours but there are still fears that it could bring severe flooding and loss of power.

ICHH CEO Anthony Flynn said: “We will continue to monitor the tracking of Storm Helene and will be putting a contingency plan in place throughout the day on Monday to increase services if required for the people sleeping in doorways, parks and other areas off the beaten track across Dublin.

“Extra emergency beds are urgently required as it is and we have requested that an additional 150 beds are made available immediately before winter arrives.

“We cannot be in a position again where the additional beds only become available in December and we are requesting that extreme weather protocols are taken for Storm Helene and additional beds are left available throughout the winter months.”

Met Éireann said that the last of the rain should clear eastwards early tomorrow morning with the cloud breaking. Temperatures could reach as high as 19 degrees.

