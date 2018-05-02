  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 2 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thieves targeting student house parties as Limerick gardaí crack down on burglary gangs

Many off-campus homes have been targeted by thieves in the Castletroy area in recent weeks.

By Garreth MacNamee Wednesday 2 May 2018, 12:05 AM
7 minutes ago 249 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3982078
Image: Shutterstock/Corepics VOF
Image: Shutterstock/Corepics VOF

THIRD LEVEL STUDENTS in Limerick have been warned to be vigilant after a number of thefts from homes were carried out during house parties.

Many off-campus homes have been targeted by thieves in the city in recent weeks. One was even successful in robbing a car by simply walking into a house party, taking a set of keys and leaving with the vehicle.

Gardaí based in Limerick city have had a lot of success in the last month in tracking down suspected burglars, including those targeting students.

They have made over 12 arrests – many of which related to robberies in the Castletroy area of the city. This is an area in which many students rent houses.

Sources have told TheJournal.ie that gardaí suspect that people are showing up at large house parties and pretending to be part of a group of people. The thieves then search for anything worth taking and leave. In at least one instance in the Castletroy area, a burglar spotted car keys and drove off. The victim only realised the car had been stolen the following morning.

Superintendent Derek Smart of Henry Street Garda station told TheJournal.ie: “There have been around 12 arrests – that’s fantastic and it’s the rewards for the hard work.  It has been good policing. We arrested people we didn’t expect to. Some of them we wouldn’t have known for the crime of burglary at all so there’s always surprises.”

Away from the arrests, Smart wanted to encourage locals to think about the safety of their possessions, especially if they were planning on having a large gathering in their home.

“Prevention is the best policy. We would encourage residents not to make the job of the thieves easy. Get your valuables out of your car and out of sight. Put your car keys away from your front door – put them in a drawer or somewhere where they’re not easily taken.”

Limerick gardaí have been enjoying high arrest numbers for burglary in recent weeks. Combining the skills of different units across the county meant that officers have been able to arrest prolific thieves targeting the area.

He said: “We have a dedicated unit for burglaries who are working under what we call Operation Disruption – as you can guess this is to make it as difficult as possible for criminals to operate. We are able to see exactly who is being targeted, when they’re being targeted and how they’re being robbed. We are able to build up profiles.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
66,252  61
2
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
63,905  35
3
'We have asked them to stop': Both sides in referendum condemn graphic posters outside maternity hospitals
54,776  347
Fora
1
A major expansion of Dublin's 'vital' Hermitage clinic has been blocked
478  0
2
Irish LinkedIn rival Cohort is shutting down after failing to raise more money
340  0
3
'The biggest risk I've ever taken? Working directly with my father'
219  0
The42
1
Keane's Connacht fate sealed some time ago as Kiwi leaves after just one season
39,555  53
2
As it happened: Real Madrid v Bayern Munich, Champions League semi-final second leg
38,564  26
3
'I'm a goose' - Australian rugby star apologises for urinating on bar while dressed as cow
34,222  52
DailyEdge
1
The doctor who operated on Kanye's late mother has penned an open letter to him... It's The Dredge
4,630  0
2
What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
4,381  0
3
People are sharing their positive experiences of the Yes campaign so far and it's lovely
4,250  6

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Teenager in critical condition after morning hit-and-run in Blanchardstown
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Couple released from Garda custody after apologising for refusing to leave their Dublin home
Couple released from Garda custody after apologising for refusing to leave their Dublin home
Dublin couple jailed over systematic neglect and physical abuse of the man's young daughter
Convicted sex offender Anthony Luckwill given partially suspended sentence for child protection order breach
HEALTH
Supermarket own-brand products reduce sugar to avoid new 30c tax
Supermarket own-brand products reduce sugar to avoid new 30c tax
Mid-life anxiety may be linked to dementia in later life
Poll: Will you continue to use State cancer-screening programmes?
GARDAí
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
Body found in search for woman missing from Sligo formally identified as Natalia Karaczyn
Gardaí call in bomb disposal team after suspicious device found in Dublin
There are going to be 87 more gardaí on Ireland's roads
DUBLIN
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
'No team lasts forever' - Harte senses 'window of opportunity' to threaten Dubs' dominance
Gardaí renew appeal for teenager missing from Dublin since 12 April
Explosion thought to have caused Dublin apartment fire in which man (50s) was injured

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie