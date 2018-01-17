  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 18 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Accidental death verdict returned in case of boy killed in sulky accident

Sean Doyle was killed in February 2016 when the sulky he was a passenger on was hit by a truck after the horse bolted.

By Louise Roseingrave Wednesday 17 Jan 2018, 4:40 PM
11 hours ago 32,958 Views 44 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3802646

yout File Photo Source: Youtube

THE FAMILY OF a 12-year-old boy killed in an accident involving a sulky car on a public road say they hope new regulations can prevent further loss of life.

Sean Doyle (12) sustained catastrophic injuries after he was thrown from a sulky car beneath the axles of an oncoming truck. He was one of three passengers on the sulky when the accident happened at St Cuthbert’s Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, on 26 February 2016.

The jury of an inquest into Sean’s death recommended the introduction of by-laws specifically relating to the regulation and safety considerations of the use of sulky cars on public roads.

“I just hope no other child is lost in these circumstances,” the child’s mother Stacey Doyle said following an inquest in her son’s death.

“Sean was an amazing boy. He was the heart of our family, we miss him so much. He was full of life and fun and divilment and everyone loved him,” his grandmother Mary Doyle said.

We are so glad of these recommendations, there is absolutely no way any child should be out on a sulky.

Sean’s best friend had received a sulky car for his horse Rambo as a gift for Christmas. The friend was ten years old. Cherie Smith said her son was allowed to drive it around the yard but not on the public road. “They were best friends. They were both mad into the horses,” she said.

Sean’s friend was holding the reins when the horse bolted across St Cuthbert’s Road. The sukly car collided with an oncoming truck. The tubular steel shaft connecting the cart to the horse’s harness snapped and Sean was thrown beneath the lorry.

“The truck made a weird noise like it was letting air out and Rambo went to the opposite side of the road, he got a fright. The back of the truck hit us and I went up in the air and hit the ground. Sean was on the ground,” he said.

Truck driver John Pouch, a local authority worker said there was nothing he could have done to avoid the collision. “The horse just shot across the road and hit the truck behind the cab,” he said.

PSV Inspector Garda David O’Brien described the sulky as a man-made cart on a tubular steel axle with no seat belts or side-guards.

“It’s not a vehicle that should be used on a public highway,” he said. Sean Doyle, from Melrose Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was severe head injuries.

The truck was travelling well below the 50km/h speed limit, the inquest heard. A file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions but no charges were brought.

The jury returned a verdict of accidental death.

Read: Leo Varadkar apologises to Joanne Hayes over Kerry Babies scandal

Read: Solicitor for Nóirín O’Sullivan called questioning of Maurice McCabe’s credibility ‘political dynamite’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Louise Roseingrave

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (44)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'You can't stop a student from competing because their mother is a scientist'
52,199  87
2
Poll: Do you know what the term 'road frontage' means?
43,931  57
3
Could you pass the cognitive fitness test taken by Donald Trump this week?
43,562  155
Fora
1
The company behind Birds Eye has snapped up Ireland's biggest frozen pizza brand
619  0
2
'Try getting a job in your 50s and see how many people want to employ you'
503  0
3
Celtic Tiger-era office rents will soon become the new normal for Dublin
259  0
The42
1
Fergus McFadden and 20-year-old Jordan Larmour included in Ireland squad for Six Nations
40,182  162
2
'I'm trying to live as much of a professional lifestyle as I can': Chin on life as a full-time hurler
36,958  82
3
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
32,078  63
DailyEdge.ie
1
A social influencer has hit back at a Dublin hotel for 'exposing her' asking for a free hotel stay
54,963  35
2
The internet is divided over whether Kylie Jenner was Kim Kardashian's surrogate
20,388  1
3
Which Derry Girl Are You?
15,792  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Music teacher claimed â¬175,000 in welfare while living in â¬3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
Music teacher claimed €175,000 in welfare while living in €3,000 penthouse apartment, court told
Cannabis grower says it's 'absurd and bananas' that he can be accused of committing a crime
Protester tackled by Canadian Ambassador at 1916 event has conviction overturned
GARDAí
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Appeal for dash cam footage and witnesses after 70-year-old man killed in three-car M7 crash
Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Kildare teenager
There is more than one apology due over the abysmal Kerry Babies saga
LEO VARADKAR
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Farage brands Varadkar a 'European unionist' as he attacks Irish relationship with EU
Taoiseach asked to send 'message of support' to Meath village worried about 'Scientology centre'
Taoiseach to make his own views known on abortion in a 'couple of weeks'
TAKE FIVE
The 5 at 5: Wednesday
The 5 at 5: Wednesday
Motorists urged to take care as Status Orange snow-ice and Status Yellow wind warnings issued
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie