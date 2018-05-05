Mary Lou is now more popular than MicheÃ¡l

Mary Lou McDonald and MicheÃ¡l Martin Source: Rollingnews.ie

A NEW OPINION poll has ranked the popularity of Mary Lou McDonald ahead of that of Fianna FÃ¡ilâ€™s MicheÃ¡l Martin.

The poll, compiled by Kantar Millward Brown for the Sunday Independent rates the Sinn FÃ©in leader ahead of Martin, the first time a Sinn FÃ©in leader has been so ranked in three years.

Satisfaction with McDonald is shown at 46%, an increase of seven points since the last time the same poll was taken in February.

Martinâ€™s popularity levels, meanwhile, are currently at 44%, down four points, perhaps a reflection of the divided nature of Fianna FÃ¡il ahead of the coming referendum on the Eighth Amendment.

In voicing his intention to vote to repeal the amendment, Martin has revealed himself to be at odds with many of his party TDs (including deputy leader Dara Calleary). Fianna FÃ¡il, in contrast to Sinn FÃ©in, will allow a free vote for its members in the referendum.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkarâ€™s approval ratings stand at 56%, down two points. Labourâ€™s Brendan Howlin has taken something of a bump â€“ his rating is up four points from 22% to 26%.

As for the polling of political parties â€“ Fine Gaelâ€™s support stands at 34%, down two points.

Fianna FÃ¡ilâ€™s support is at 27% (down one), five points ahead of Sinn FÃ©in on 22% (up 2%).

Labour is at 5% (up one), the Independent Alliance also at 5% (up two), the Green Party is at 3% (up one), Solidarity/People Before Profit stands at 1% (unchanged), and the remaining independent TDs are at 2% (down four).

The Social Democrats are polling at zero, down one point, according to the poll.