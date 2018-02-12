Judge and lawyers pay tribute to lead garda investigator of Regency case

A JUDGE AND lawyers have paid moving tributes to a Garda Superintendent who died tragically at Ballymun Garda Station on Saturday night.

Prior to the beginning of a trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court Paul O’Higgins SC, prosecuting, said he knew Superintendent Colm Fox since his first days as a garda.

He described the senior garda as a most decent man, both professionally and in his dealings with people.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending, said the deceased was a top cop, a pleasure to deal with and someone who “always got the best out of the team around him”.

Judge Karen O’Connor agreed that it was a very sad death and said her thoughts were with Superintendent Fox’s family at this tragic time.

“There are very few at the Bar who won’t have encountered him. I know from my own experience that any team Superintendent Fox was involved in always spoke very highly of him,” she said.

Superintendent Colm Fox was found dead on Saturday evening in his office at Ballymun Garda Station. He was a lead investigator into the Regency Hotel investigation.

The State Pathologist’s Office was notified and the scene was preserved.

It is understood that foul play is not suspected.

With reporting by Hayley Halpin