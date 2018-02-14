Hundreds of gardaí turn out to form guard of honour at Superintendent Colm Fox's funeral

The guard of honour for Superintendent Colm Fox Source: RollingNews.ie

MEMBERS OF AN Garda Síochána have paid a final tribute to one of the country’s top criminal investigators, who was tragically found dead at a Dublin garda station last weekend, through a guard of honour.

Superintendent Colm Fox was found dead on Saturday evening in his office at Ballymun Garda Station.

He was a lead investigating detective into the Regency Hotel investigation.

Gardaí have since launched an investigation into his death, which is being treated as a personal tragedy.

Members of An Garda Síochána turned out in their hundreds this afternoon at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Malahide to honour Superintendent Fox.

Gardaí turned out in their hundreds to honour Superintendent Fox Source: RollingNews.ie

Speaking at the beginning of a trial at Dublin Circuit Court on Monday, Paul O’Higgins SC, prosecuting, paid tribute to Superintendent Fox and said that he knew him since his first days as a garda.

He described the senior garda as a most decent man, both professionally and in his dealings with people.

Brendan Grehan SC, defending, said the deceased was a top cop, a pleasure to deal with and someone who “always got the best out of the team around him”.

Source: RollingNews.ie

Judge Karen O’Connor agreed that it was a very sad death and said her thoughts were with Superintendent Fox’s family.

“There are very few at the Bar who won’t have encountered him. I know him from my own experience that any team Superintendent Fox was involved in always spoke very highly of him,” she said.