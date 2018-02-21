Drimnagh Road bomb alert declared a hoax

Updated at 5.30pmÂ

THE SCENE OF an earlier bomb alert in Dublin has been declared safe this evening and traffic is returning to normal.

Experts who were called out to examine a reported suspect package on the Drimnagh Road in Crumlin declared the alert a hoax.

GardaÃ­ were alerted to the scene around lunchtime and the area around a licensed premises was cordoned off.

An ArmyÂ bomb disposal team was also sent to the scene.

Traffic diversions were put in place and a number of Dublin Bus routes were diverted.

- With reporting from Daragh BrophyÂ