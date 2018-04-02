  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Monday 2 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Unions will 'shut down schools' if equal pay for young teachers is not restored

The president of the INTO said members’ patience is now running thin.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 2 Apr 2018, 9:56 AM
21 minutes ago 1,714 Views 23 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3935913
Image: Shutterstock/ABO PHOTOGRAPHY
Image: Shutterstock/ABO PHOTOGRAPHY

ONE OF THE three teachers’ unions has said schools across the country will be shut down if the government does not move to restore equal pay for young teachers.

Speaking from his union’s annual conference in Killarney, Co Kerry, this morning, president of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) John Boyle said “patience is definitely running very, very thin in relation to the seven or eight years of dastardly cuts to the young teachers”.

A pay arrangement in 2010 put newly qualified teachers on a lower scale than their colleagues and the unions have been pushing to close this gap. Around 75% of the cuts introduced at that time have now been restored, but Boyle said a teachers who started earning in 2012 will be €100,000 worse-off over the lifetime of their career.

Boyle told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that unions will work together and will “take every means necessary” to get full pay equality.

My big concern for our brightest and best young teachers who we’retraining at great expense to the taxpayer is that they’re leaving without career breaks, they’re voting with their feet, they’re emigrating in their thousands to the Middle East and further afield, even over to London and Edinburgh where they’re coveted and respected and paid equally.

He said he did not expect industrial action before the end of this school year, but said it is possible that teachers could strike at the start of the next term.

“Certainly at the beginning of the next school year if we don’t have ay equality negotiated by then I believe the members of the three unions will work closely together and we will be shutting down schools and withdrawing labour,” he said.

“It may take stringent action before the government realises we’re really serious about pay equality.”

Read: What to do if your daughter didn’t get the HPV vaccine before, but wants it now>

Read: Want to be a teacher? The Government has allocated an extra 280 third level places>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Child killed in Tenerife hit-and-run named as Carter Carson (10)
63,400  23
2
Son of executed 1916 leader dies aged 104
56,883  19
3
Insurance company pays €4k to woman after initially refusing crash claim over technicality
54,866  46
Fora
1
Services giant Noonan is fighting a pay-restoration push so it can 'remain competitive'
164  0
2
Shuttering the government's communications unit will hurt taxpayers the most
103  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Saracens, Champions Cup quarter-final
126,393  56
2
As it happened: Dublin vs Galway, Allianz Football League Division One final
58,870  53
3
As it happened: Wexford vs Kilkenny, Allianz Hurling League Division 1 semi-final
51,384  14
DailyEdge.ie
1
Here's 8 of the most enjoyable April Fools' pranks of 2018
19,232  0
2
Ryan Reynolds trolled a website for saying he and Blake Lively were "struggling" to spend time together
6,887  0
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Easter Sunday
5,959  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GARDAí
Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth
Investigation underway after man stabbed in Louth
Kildare has 40% fewer gardaí than any other part of the country
Man arrested after cocaine, heroin and ketamine worth €2.5m seized at Dublin Port
YOUR SAY
Poll: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?
Poll: Should a ban be placed on evictions until the housing crisis improves?
Poll: Would you like a vote on Irish unity within five years?
Poll: Will you devour an Easter Egg today?
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie