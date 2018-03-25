  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 25 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What to do if your daughter didn't get the HPV vaccine before, but wants it now

Since September 2016 the uptake rate for the vaccine has increased from 51% to 62%.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 25 Mar 2018, 1:30 PM
36 minutes ago 1,451 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3920138
Image: Shutterstock/MAGNIFIER
Image: Shutterstock/MAGNIFIER

AS PART OF the HSE’s immunisation programme, they’ve launched a media campaign to encourage parents to give their daughters the HPV vaccine.

In September 2016 the uptake rate for the vaccine was at 51%; following a push from the HSE to fight misinformation about the vaccine launched in August last year, that’s increased to 62%.

The HSE said that they’re focusing on giving information to parents and teachers, and answering concerns they may have about the vaccine’s safety. It said that this information-driven approach has led to the uptake rate increase, and that more parents are opting to give their daughters the vaccine.

At the moment, the HSE’s free HPV Vaccination Programme is first administered to girls in first year. The vaccines are given in schools because studies show it leads to an increase in uptake; that and it’s easier to follow-up with second doses.

The first dose is administered in September, and the second dose is then administered six months after the first (in April).

For girls aged 15 and over, the process is slightly different: they need a third dose of the vaccine for it to be effective. The first two doses are given at least six months apart and the third dose given at least three months after the second dose.

Dr Brenda Corcoran is the head of the HSE’s National Immunisation Office, and said that the they’d “strongly encourage” older girls to get the vaccine.

All first year girls are eligible for the vaccine, but older girls who missed out can still get it. Parents whose daughters are in the older classes can contact the vaccine immunisation group at their schools, or contact the HSE helpline.
  • HSE Helpline: 1850 24 1850

Corcoran said that the HSE received a number of calls this week (after the launch of the second phase of their information campaign) from parents asking could they get it for their older daughters.

She said that although the way the scheme is scheduled is for the first dose to be administered to first years in September, and the second dose in April, you can get your first, second or third dose whenever the immunology team is back at the school.

She said that because of high uptake rates of the HPV vaccine in first year in 2014, almost one in ten girls (87%) in fourth year now have received the vaccine.

Among girls in third year, 72% have it have received it, and one in two girls in second year have had it (51%). Based on figures from September, 62% or two in three girls in first year received the vaccine in September.

At the moment, the HSE’s immunisation office has recommended that the free vaccine programme be rolled out for boys, but that suggestion is still awaiting approval. Hiqa has said it won’t report until after October this year, which is one of the reasons the HSE is encouraging girls to get vaccinated.

Corcoran has said that since their focus on informing parents about the benefits of the vaccine, how it works, and the associated risks, they’ve seen an increase in uptake rates.

The uptake rates have increased across the country in every single county.

“We’re helping parents to choose to get the vaccine based on information from a trusted source of information,” she says.

“You have to go through a rigorous process to be an accredited site, and [HPV.ie] is the only HPV immunisation one.”

She said that it’s “a comfort” for parents to have a trusted source of medical information, be it from their GP, their pharmacist, or the HSE’s website.

We update it almost every day, parents can ask any queries they have and we’re usually back to them within one working day.

Read: ‘It could have saved my life’: HSE launches information campaign on the HPV vaccine

Read: HSE says people claiming to be nurses are warning against HPV vaccine on social media

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Extreme weather is here to stay as whole world faces upsurge in major storms
80,510  61
2
Newstalk and host Ciara Kelly sued by practitioner of alternative therapy over comments made on radio show
79,142  0
3
A Finn's advice on happiness: 'It's time to let go of the victimhood Ireland'
46,267  148
Fora
1
This Irish man sees thousands of startup pitches a year - here's how to get his attention
280  0
2
The tourism trade wants to hire asylum seekers to plug skills gaps
105  0
3
How to use awards to cheer-up staff and win new business
32  0
The42
1
As it happened: Cuala vs Na Piarsaigh, All-Ireland senior club hurling final replay
43,448  18
2
'We could see that he'd lost his hair and may not have been well. It sort of shook us all'
25,419  5
3
Cuala land four late scores to retain All-Ireland club title in thrilling fashion against Na Piarsaigh
23,904  47
DailyEdge.ie
1
Dermot Bannon said he has 'no regrets' about his gas appearance on Blind Date in the 90s
13,086  1
2
People think Louis Walsh threw some shade at the Ireland's Got Talent winners last night
10,654  0
3
Here's everything you could possibly want to know about what happens when you go on First Dates Ireland
6,928  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CRIME
Attempted killing of Hutch family member in Turkey investigated
Attempted killing of Hutch family member in Turkey investigated
Plea for leniency rejected as man who is sole carer for elderly parents jailed for drug charge
Cocaine, cannabis and ketamine worth over €1.4m seized in Dublin
COURTS
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Two men who hijacked a skip-hire truck and attacked the driver jailed
Garda and former Tipp hurling captain awarded €195k for suffering 'devastating injuries' on duty
'Come back Joshua': Mother delivers impact statement as father sentenced to life for murdering baby
DUBLIN
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
'The Celtic Tiger was ridiculous - it was a moment that needed to be dramatised'
Life as a Viking: New festival showcases Dublin's history
Man found guilty of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning women

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie