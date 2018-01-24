  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 24 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's a crisis - there are six people training to be physics teachers'

A Fianna Fáil motion will go before the Dáil tonight.

By Paul Hosford Wednesday 24 Jan 2018, 6:05 AM
2 hours ago 7,774 Views 30 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3812970
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

WARNINGS ARE BEING sounded over the future of some school subjects due to a shortage of teachers.

Fianna Fáil will tonight table a Private Members Bill that asks the Dáil to accept that “a real crisis exists” in the sector.

The party says that the demand for substitute teachers is vastly exceeding supply at both primary and second-level and that there is a major challenge for schools in finding teachers with the right subject mixes.

The party’s Education spokesperson Thomas Byrne says that the issue will have serious ramifications in physics and Irish.

“Ongoing pay inequality has resulted in a recruitment and retention crisis for teachers and there are also major difficulties for schools in securing substitute teachers when required.

“Despite the fact that there are just six physics teachers expected to graduate in the next two years and a reported collapse in numbers applying for teacher training courses, the Minister continues to ignore the problem.”

Byrne’s stance is backed by TUI President Joanne Irwin, who said:

“All education stakeholders now acknowledge that there is an unprecedented crisis in the recruitment and retention of teachers. However, it is regrettable in the extreme, and foolish, that the government is still refusing to acknowledge or commit to the only guaranteed cure.

Over recent months, there have been various suggestions of measures to attract teachers to particular subject areas, many of which would set a dangerous precedent of prioritising particular subjects based on the perceived and short-term needs of industry at a given moment in time. Most of these measures are no more than gimmicks and have not been fully thought out.

“Rather than solving the recruitment and retention crisis, some could exacerbate an already dire situation. What they would cost would be better used in accelerating the process of pay equalisation.

“While there are currently pronounced shortages in the Irish, modern languages, Home Economics and STEM areas, a focus on incentivising specific subject areas would be equivalent to rearranging furniture on the deck of a fast-sinking ship.”

However, despite those claims, Education Minister Richard Bruton will table a counter-motion which aims to welcome government moves in the sector, such as the recruitment of 5,000 extra teachers and the equalisation of pay scales.

A spokesperson for the Department of Education said that teaching was “an attractive career”.

“In general there have been no issues with recruiting extra teachers.

“We have stepped up the recruitment of teachers. Over 5,000 extra teachers (net) have been hired since Minister Bruton was appointed, almost 2,400 in primary schools and just over 2,850 in post primary schools. All of these positions have been filled or will be filled very shortly.

“We have improved conditions for teachers, by reducing the qualifying period for CIDs (contracts of indefinite duration) and by changing how posts are filled in schools thus making it easier for part-time or fixed-term teachers to get permanent, full-time jobs.

“There has been no decrease in numbers graduating from teacher education programmes, the numbers across all programmes – undergraduate and post graduate have remained steady over the past five years.”

Read: ‘Problems coming in the door are more intense’: Guidance counsellors say cuts hit teens hard

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Tsunami threat lifted for Canada and US after powerful earthquake off Alaska
54,251  45
2
Woman who stole €140k worth of fraudulent benefits caught after picture taken for Public Services Card
44,860  0
3
Orange warning issued for entire country as Storm Georgina set to blast Ireland
42,261  32
Fora
1
A major builder is suing planning officials over a 650-home Wicklow development
1,952  0
2
Nearly 7,000 Airbnb listings in Ireland last year weren't lived in by their owners
1,159  0
3
'Losing half a million euro changed my life - for the better'
1,055  0
The42
1
How a Cork rugby nursery is becoming a hurling heavyweight
35,942  26
2
Beirne among four Irishmen nominated for European Player of the Year
26,258  83
3
Keith Earls' brilliance sums up the excitement around Munster's attack
24,900  30
DailyEdge.ie
1
Want to work with DailyEdge.ie? We're hiring a paid intern
22,328  0
2
Just 13 dreamy Instagrams from Tripadvisor's newly-crowned 'top hotel in Ireland'
20,593  3
3
People cannot believe that Ellen Degeneres is turning 60 this year
6,725  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Man charged over assault which left father of newborn twins in a critical condition
Cocaine worth over €70k discovered at Nenagh Fire Station
Man (80s) killed in three-vehicle collision in Cork
HOUSING
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
Landlords would face much steeper fines for breaching rules under proposed laws
'Private renters need three months' notice and should know what previous tenants paid'
A new homeless family hub run by a private company is set to open in Dublin next week
LIMERICK
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
Court order blocks eviction of students after landlord and associates occupy building
'No words can describe the influence for good she was' - Dolores O'Riordan laid to rest in her hometown
Dolores O'Riordan will be laid to rest today
PREMIER LEAGUE
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Liverpool legend John Barnes receives support after accusations of homophobia
Man United retain top spot in Deloitte 'Money League'
Bristol dream ended as Man City reach League Cup final

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie