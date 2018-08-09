Probe as boy bundled into car and beaten in Co Antrim

Camross Park was the scene of one of the assaults.

THE PSNI IS investigating the abduction and assault of a 14-year-old boy in Newtownabbey, Co Antrim.

Three men bundled the boy into the back of a black car as he walked on the O’Neill Road in the town, shortly after 9pm on Saturday night.

The boy was assaulted whilst inside the car, which was driven a short distance to Camross Park in Rathcoole Estate. He was then let out of the car and further assaulted by the men.

“This was a very disturbing incident for the child, his family and his friends, and our enquiries into the matter are ongoing,” Detective Sergeant Lyttle of the PSNI said.

One of the men was described as being around 6’1” tall, of medium build with a deep, broad Belfast accent. He was wearing a light blue short sleeved top and dark jeans.

The boy, who was left badly shaken after the incident, suffered extensive bruising to his face, head and body.

The PSNI are asking anyone who witnessed the incidents at O’Neill Road or Camross Park, or anyone who has any information about those responsible, to contact detectives in Antrim quoting reference number 1415 04/08/18.

Information can also be provided on an anonymous basis to the independent charity Crimestoppers on +44800 555 111.