  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 11 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother

The judge said that the teen has shown a lack of insight into his actions.

By Gordon Deegan Wednesday 11 Apr 2018, 4:16 PM
44 minutes ago 4,874 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3952538
Image: Chodyra Mike via Shutterstock
Image: Chodyra Mike via Shutterstock

A JUDGE HAS jailed an Ennis teenager who disputes warning a 14-year-old girl that he would pull her mother down a lane where she would be found dead if the girl did not have sex with him.

In the case at Ennis Circuit Court, Judge Gerald Keys imposed a 30-month jail term on the 19-year-old suspending the final 14 months.

The teen – who can’t be named for legal reasons – has been in custody since 15 December last and Judge Keys backdated the sentence to that date.

Judge Keys said that there was “an element of coercion” in the case.

Judge Keys also stated that the male teen has shown a lack of insight into his actions with the judge placing the offences on the mid-point of the spectrum.

In the case, the accused aged 16-17 at the time admitted having sex with the girl on three dates between 1 December 2014 and 31 July 2015 contrary to Section 2 of the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences) Act 2006.

The victim was 14 at the time and is aged 17 today.

Denials

In a garda interview, the accused denied that he had issued a threat of violence against the girl’s mother if the girl didn’t have sex with him.

In reply, the teen said:

Who am I? Larry Murphy? I didn’t threaten her. If that was the case, why didn’t she finish it ages ago?

Counsel for the teen, Padraig Dwyer SC previously told the court: “That name, Larry Murphy became a household name – he was a serious, violent rapist whose case made national headlines for a period of time.”

Judge Keys said that the teen had co-operated with gardaí but has accumulated 28 Governor’s reports for institutional misconduct while in detention.

In her victim impact statement delivered by counsel for the State Philip Rahn BL, the girl said that “since this has happened to me, I always find that I have to look over my shoulder – I don’t feel confident anymore”.

I find it hard to trust new people. This makes it hard to make new friends. It changed my family’s life and my life. We moved far away, isolating me.
It affected my sleep. I had bad dreams. I just felt sad all the time. I didn’t want to do anything or go anywhere. Staying in bed. I lost all motivation.

In her statement of complaint to gardaí, the girl said that after the teenage boy made the ‘lane’ threat about her mother, “I didn’t like him saying this and I felt like he would do something to my mother and I gave in”.

The two were in a relationship at the time and they had sex after the boy made his threat.

This was the second time that the two had sex and the first time they had sex followed a previous threat that the boy had made about the girl’s mother.

The girl said that the two met through Facebook.

‘I can’t threaten someone I don’t know’

In a garda interview, the accused told gardaí that “I can’t threaten someone I don’t know” when asked if he made threats to the girl about her mother.

Asked if he ever threatened violence against the mother, he said: “I said that she could do with a slap on the mouth but I never said that I would do it.”

The accused – who has a number of previous convictions – denied making the specific threats about the girl’s mother in the Garda interview.

On behalf of his client, Dwyer said that his client has pleaded guilty but in terms of his culpability was only 16 at the time when the relationship commenced.

“The teenager was under an apprehension that what he was doing wasn’t wrong,” Dwyer said.

“Obviously, now, my client wants to apologise and regrets engaging in unlawful conduct.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Israel tried to ban Dublin's Lord Mayor - officials missed him because they thought his first name was 'Ardmheára'
59,428  195
2
Australian woman jailed after 'despicably' faking cancer treatment in order to fund party lifestyle
57,382  56
3
'Cyber persecution' - Ulster Rugby fans take full page ad calling for Paddy Jackson, Stuart Olding to be reinstated to team
41,008  0
Fora
1
'I can't see past spelling mistakes on CVs - it's a simple way to cost yourself a job'
826  0
2
Irish Life workers are going on strike after their pension scheme was axed
214  0
3
Profits soared at Seán Quinn's former building supplies and packaging firm last year
130  0
The42
1
As it happened: Man City v Liverpool, Champions League
45,656  69
2
Salah scores again as Liverpool end Man City's Champions League dream
34,940  94
3
European champions too strong for Ireland as first-half goals end unbeaten streak
22,007  12
DailyEdge.ie
1
Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has reportedly cheated on her days before she gives birth
7,662  0
2
Dear Fifi: I'm gay, I slept with a close (straight) friend and now she's blanking me - what do I do?
6,543  0
3
The Royal Wedding is dragging up more headlines about Princess Diana than we can handle
5,993  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Teen jailed after 14-year-old girl coerced into sex over death threats to her mother
Man due in court in connection with possession of gun in backpack near train station
Application to extend Sean Dunne's bankruptcy over alleged non cooperation opens
NORTHERN IRELAND
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
'The Good Friday Agreement was politics that worked because people stopped behaving like politicians'
Bill Clinton on sleepless nights in 1998, Bertie trying to keep him up till dawn and Northern Ireland's similarities with Black Panther
Bill Clinton warns political stalemate could result in the North going 'back into the hell of the Troubles'
GARDAí
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
'We're in a new era of accountability': 30 garda superintendents under investigation by Gsoc
Man arrested after firearm and drugs found in boot of car seized in Co Sligo
We'll need a big increase in Garda numbers at the border after Brexit, senior gardaí say
DUBLIN
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Mother-of-three charged with burglaries and assaulting garda who was hit by car at checkpoint
Dublin could be getting a 'flagship' Irish language hub for speakers to meet and speak
'It's just mental' - End justifies the means for hardy house hunters camping out to pay a deposit

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie