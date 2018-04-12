Have you seen Olta Dodaj? She's missing from her home in Kildare

Source: Gardaí

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING the public to help trace the whereabouts of 17 year old Olta Dodaj, who’s missing from Co Kildare.

Olta was last seen yesterday at around 2.45pm in Newbridge.

She is described as being 5ft 3in, of slight build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen she was wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and grey converse runners.

Anyone who has seen Olta or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 440 180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.