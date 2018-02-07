'Have some morals': Father makes appeal to driver after teenager seriously injured in hit-and-run

THE FATHER OF a 14 year old boy who was seriously injured in a late night hit-and-run incident has appealed to those responsible to “have some morals” and to come forward.

Speaking to RTÉ News today, John O’Reilly said that his son Sean’s physical injuries were “horrific” and that his mental state is quite fragile.

“You try and get him smiling and laughing and keep him in good spirits, but with the pain he’s in, there’s nothing you can do. It’s terrible.”

Sean was knocked off his bike on Sunday night on Cheeverstown Road, Tallaght. His bike – which was a Christmas present – had lights on it, and he was cycling at a pedestrian crossing during ‘a green man light’ when he was hit, his father said.

The car involved never stopped.

John said that his son has a broken skull, a fractured face, a broken elbow, a broken leg, a fracture in his back, and there could be more injuries, pending further tests.

“It’s very upsetting,” he said.

A 14 year old child shouldn’t be left on the side of the road like that, especially the way he was.

On the Today with Sean O’Rourke show, John explained how he called his son after 9pm on Sunday night, and a passer-by answered to break the news that his son had been seriously injured.

“I found my son on the ground and his bike [obliterated]. The physical injuries are horrific but his mental state at the minute wouldn’t be the greatest either.”

He said that Sean was due to sit his Junior Cert mocks exams soon, but that’s now uncertain.

He made an appeal for the driver of the car to come forward.

If it was his son, his daughter, any family members to see the state I seen my son in and what he, or she, left my son in, I’d appeal for them to hand themselves into the police station. Have some morals.

He said that if anyone sees the car or knows where the person is that was driving the car, to report it to the Gardaí.

Garda investigations are ongoing.