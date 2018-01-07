  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 7 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Temple Bar could have been a bus station but for a 'duplicitous volte face' from the government

It would also feature an underground rail tunnel from Heuston Station to Connolly.

By Paul Hosford Sunday 7 Jan 2018, 7:30 AM
1 hour ago 4,190 Views 6 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3780835

File Photo The Seanad has passed a bill to pave the way for alcohol to be sold on Good Friday The eponymous Temple Bar. Source: RollingNews.ie

A “VOLTE FACE” from the government is to thank for Dublin’s Temple Bar being the place it is today and not a bus station.

The area between Fownes Street and Eustace Street was pegged for a massive Dublin bus station, with a complimentary site on the northside earmarked for Abbey Street between the quays, Liffey Street and Jervis Street.

It would also feature an underground rail tunnel from Heuston Station to Connolly, with stations on either side of the Liffey.

The plan would have made Temple Bar a radically different place, even leaving it without the titular pub.

PastedImage-13157 The section of Temple Bar planned for a bus station. Source: Google Maps

The plan had been around since the 1970s, with CIE buying up property in the area with the view of building the stations, which would be linked by a tunnel which was slated to run under the Liffey.

In 1977, architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill came up with this design, but delays in financing led CIE to rent out the properrties, largely at nominally rents.

PastedImage-92539 A briefing note on what the stations would entail.

This led to artists and creatives renting spaces and turning the area into a de facto cultural quarter for the area during the 80s, which included the Hirschfield Centre, an openly gay community centre.

Dublin culture blog Come Here To Me quotes journalist Frank McDonald as being vociferously against the plan, writing in 1986:

“[A]ll of this looks like so much pie-in-the-sky. In the first instance, the commercial property market in Dublin is in a state of almost total collapse, with the demand for new office space, not to mention shopping and residential- down to not much more than zero. And secondly, the linchpin of CIE’s scheme – the underground central station for DART – is looking more and more like a pipe-dream.”

Despite the local resistance to the plan, Garrett Fitzgerald’s government took steps to commission a feasibility study on the plan.

Towards the end of 1986 a company called Caneire Investments was contracted to look at the plan and advise on consultancy firms. However, early in 1987 on 7 January, Caneire’s William Halman wrote to the Taoiseach’s department angered at what he felt was a change in the scope and timescale of the proposed assessment study. Halman was responding to a lengthy telex from Government Buildings.

PastedImage-30127

“I am staggered and dismayed with the duplicity displayed by the content of your telex, which when read in conjunction with all of your communications between us since our meetings at the Department of the Taoiseach on 24 – 25 November 1986 leave us sceptical as to the government’s intent.

“Caneire agreed to a study to be undertaken on certain terms. Your latest proposal is a study on different terms with elements reintroduced which were previously proposed by you and rejected by Caneire.

“I remain unable to make an appropriate or adequate response to this volte face, which is a reversal to the former negative position in which Caneire found itself prior to November 24-25.”

Halman would follow that up with another letter saying the company “cannot accept” the study as proposed and seeking agreement on moving forward.

File Photo Dublin City Council to consider bylaws to regulate buskers. A public consultation on Dublin buskers found an overwhelming majority of concerns related to excessive noise, with many participants seeking a ban on amplification. I remember when this was all plans for a mass transit hub. Source: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

But a general election called the following week would see the disagreement moot.

A letter would be issued from the Taoiseach’s department two weeks later which said that while terms of reference could be agreed, the commission of the study would “be more appropriate” for whomever won the subsequent election.

When that turned out to be Fianna Fáil, Charles Haughey set about revamping the area, offering what one developer called “very special tax incentives”. A Dublin City Council vote saw the plan rejected and a massive bus station in the heart of Dublin was dead in the water.

Haughey would bullishly claim that he “wouldn’t let CIE near the place”. In the summer of 1991, the Dáil passed the Temple Bar Renewal and Development Bill which created two state companies, Temple Bar Properties Ltd and Temple Bar Renewal Ltd which were established to oversee the regeneration of the entire area.

CIE would be paid just under £4 million for its properties in the area.

EU funding would lead to the re-cobbling of the streets and pedestrianisation of the area and the bustling tourism destination we see today was born.

Read: One man’s ‘selfish’ bid to protect his private garden is stalling the old Central Bank’s overhaul

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It's still a taboo subject in Ireland': Kathryn Thomas spoke about her miscarriages on the Late Late last night
62,039  103
2
World record: Youngest of six Galway siblings all to reach their 100th birthday turns 101 today
45,350  11
3
Sinn Féin MP apologises for posting Kingsmill bread video on anniversary of Kingsmill massacre
37,084  239
Fora
1
Whatever happened to... RTÉ's €350m plan to build a new hi-tech headquarters?
252  0
2
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
216  0
3
The boss of a huge Donegal engineering firm is keeping Derry City FC afloat
25  0
The42
1
As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Pro14
31,567  35
2
As it happened: Munster v Connacht, Pro14
22,413  32
3
Larmour-led Leinster finish inter-pro series in style by downing sorry Ulster
22,319  77
DailyEdge.ie
1
An extremely mismatched 'couple' from First Dates were on the Late Late and people were cringing
17,749  4
2
Paris Hilton, Meghan Markle, and Shane Lynch... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
8,699  1
3
People want a 'gorilla channel' from Netflix after a Twitter user made it up and claimed Trump watches it
7,258  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
US police apologise to victims after throwing away untested rape kits
US police apologise to victims after throwing away untested rape kits
Ireland's biggest company is poised to save over €100m thanks to Trump's tax cuts
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
SCIENCE
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Watch out: we're about to fill up the internet
Brother of tragic Saoirse may be sent to US for trial treatment
Teeth pulled for stem cell harvest
OPINION
Opinion: 'We can improve children's school results with music, not maths'
Opinion: 'We can improve children's school results with music, not maths'
Mid-life crisis: 'I'm approaching the years when I should be buying a flashy sports car'
Why we shouldn't worry that a flood of Brexit finance jobs hasn't washed up in Ireland
ENNIS
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
Court hears alleged burglars fled home when they found man in his 90s asleep inside
Banner make 10 changes ahead of Cusack Park showdown with Cork
Here's how to recycle your Christmas tree and break a world record at the same time

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie