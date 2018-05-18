  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Texas high school in lockdown over active shooter

Police are responding to reports of an active shooter at the school close to Houston.

By Associated Press Friday 18 May 2018, 2:35 PM
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

LAW ENFORCEMENT HAVE responded to a high school near Houston after an active shooter was reported on campus, with at least one student saying she saw a man with a gun enter her classroom and start shooting as the class evacuated.

The Santa Fe school district issued an alert around 8am saying Santa Fe High School was on lockdown.

Galveston County sheriff’s Major Douglas Hudson said units were responding to reports of shots fired, but said he had no immediate details on whether anyone had been hurt.

One student told Houston television station KTRK in a telephone interview that a gunman came into her first-period art class and started shooting. The student said she saw one girl with blood on her leg as the class evacuated the room.

“We thought it was a fire drill at first but really, the teacher said, ‘Start running,’” the student told the television station.

The student said she didn’t get a good look at the shooter because she was running away. She said students escaped through a door at the back of the classroom.

Authorities have not yet confirmed that report.

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said it was responding to a shooting at the school.

Santa Fe is a city of about 13,000 residents, located 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Houston.

