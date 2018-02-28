  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -2 °C Wednesday 28 February, 2018
'Now is the time': People asked to clear snow from outside their home before snow worsens

The snow is set to reach up to 25cm tomorrow, so people are being urged to take action now.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 8:39 AM
10 hours ago 38,586 Views 52 Comments
IMG_4958 Dublin 10 this morning. People are being urged to clear the pathways outside their home. Source: Sean Murray/TheJournal.ie

THE NATIONAL DIRECTOR of emergency planning has said that people should go out and clear snow from outside their home or premises before the snow worsens and it freezes again.

A Status Red snow-ice warning has been issued for Dublin, Kildare, Louth and Meath, with an orange warning for other parts of Leinster and Munster.

Heavy snowfall overnight in the east led to accumulations between 5cm and 20cm, with total snowfall by midday tomorrow expected to reach 25cm.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Seán Hogan said that “now is the time” to clear the driveways and pathways near your home or business before conditions worsen, bringing more snow and ice.

He said that while local authorities are clearing footpaths in some areas, the expected plunge in temperatures and blizzard tomorrow will make conditions treacherous.

Hogan also said that, if you’re in a red alert area, to “take action” and that you “have to make a judgement about what you do in your own particular area”.

“Quite a lot of roads are still functioning,” he said. “People are able to travel… but they need to go much slower.

There will be more snow during the day. It will freeze and it will be dangerous. Think carefully about driving.

Hogan added that the snow overnight was worse than expected. “This is going to go on for a foreseeable number of days,” he said.

We’re anticipating very difficult conditions on Thursday night with Storm Emma coming up from the south when allied with the snow, coming from the east. We’re anticipating very significant snow on Thursday night… we’ll have blizzard conditions which [we haven't seen since 1982].

Read: Schools to decide if they remain closed, rather than department

Read: Live traffic and travel updates as the Beast from the East hits Ireland overnight

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (52)

