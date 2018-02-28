AS IT HAPPENED: Heavy snows causes transport chaos throughout Ireland

School buses in Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Meath, Wicklow not running

7:30AM

Bus Eireann has advised customers that School Transport Services in areas affected by the Status Red weather warning will not operate.

Below are the following routes affected nationwide.

East

Please note that all P.S.O services in the East are not operating with the exception of sporadic services on the following:

100 Dublin – Drogheda

100X Dundalk – Dublin

126 Newbridge – Dublin

133 Wicklow – Dublin

All other public service obligation (PSO) services in the Eastern region are not operating.

No Expressway services from Dublin are operating

South East

Route 132, 0640 from Bunclody is cancelled

North East

Services to/from Cavan are cancelled

At present no services are operating ex Cavan until situation improves, services are cancelled including 109X, 111A, 187

Athlone

Route 440 (06:45) Athlone-Westport will not operate .

Route 461 (07:25) Athlone-Roscommon will not operate.

Route A1 and A2 are not operating at the moment on Athlone town service.

Cork

207 services only operate between Douglas Village and Dunnes Stores in Ballyvolane via North Ring Road

207A services (via Glen Avenue) do not operate

West Cork services in general (anything originating beyond Inishannon i.e. 236, 237, 238, 239) do not operate

240 services (Ballycotton / Cloyne) cannot operate as an artic truck blocks the road between Cloyne and Ballinacurra

241 service (Whitegate) operates via the main road

Carrigaline is still inaccessible / impassable so 220 services operate between EMC / Ballincollig and Douglas Village

South West

Route 323 Birr/Limerick – not expected to travel

Route 328 Galbally/Limerick – cancelled

Route 341 Cappamore/Limerick – cancelled

City Services are operating in Limerick, but delays are expected.

All services in Kerry operating with some delays.