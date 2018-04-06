Three weather warnings in place across 10 counties

THREE STATUS YELLOW weather warnings are currently in place across 10 counties.

Two of the warnings are for rainfall and will remain in place until 3pm today, the other is a wind warning that will be in effect until 6pm.

The rainfall warnings affect Kilkenny, Wexford, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Ã‰ireann says there is a risk of spot flooding as up to 30mm of rain is expected to fall and that could rise to 50 mm for Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Meanwhile, a wind warning has been issued for Galway, Mayo, Clare and Kerry.

It came into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 6pm. Gusts are expected to reach up to 95 kilometres an hour.