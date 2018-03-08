  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 4 °C Thursday 8 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him €23,000

Robert Owczarek had injured his right thumb while stacking crates at Dunnes Stores in the Ashleaf Shopping Centre in January 2016.

By Ray Managh Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 6:15 AM
5 hours ago 26,529 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3890549

shutterstock_8869129 Source: Shutterstock

A MAN HAS been awarded over €23,000 in damages after the Circuit Court ruled his former employer was liable for a thumb injury he had sustained while lifting crates.

As part of his ruling, Circuit Court president Justice Raymond Groarke has dismissed suggestions that the pain in the man’s thumb had been greatly exacerbated by his three-year-old daughter tugging it during his recovery.

“I find it difficult in coming to a determination that the plaintiff’s injuries related more to the action of a little three-year-old girl than to his injury at work,” Groarke said yesterday.

The judge said that while Robert Owczarek’s painful thumb may on one occasion have had the unwelcome attention of his daughter he could not see that the child’s actual movement could have caused her father’s ongoing painful symptoms which were quite serious.

Barrister Paul Gallagher, counsel for Owczarek, rejected the suggestion of counsel for Dunnes Stores, Owczarek’s employer at the time of the incident, that his client had suffered minimal symptoms following the accident until he had “an unfortunate incident” with his daughter.

36-year-old Owczarek of Dublin 8 told Gallagher, who appeared with Anderson Gallagher Solicitors, he had been a sales assistant with Dunnes at Ashleaf Shopping Centre, Walkinstown, Dublin.

Stacking crates

On 21 January 2016 he had been stacking crates of juice on shelves in a storage area when his right thumb had been pulled backwards after the caps of the bottles got caught.

Gallagher claimed that Owczarek’s injury had been caused by negligence on the part of Dunnes which, he said, had failed to provide a safe place of work for his client and an adequate system of training.

Owczarek, who is right hand dominant, said he suffered a hyperabduction of his thumb and immediately felt pain. He had gone to the accident and emergency department at St James’s Hospital where he had an x-ray which revealed no fracture.

His thumb had then been put in a splint.

Owczarek told the court that his daughter had accidentally pulled his thumb, causing him sudden serious pain, but prior to this he had been unhappy with the healing process and had seen an orthopaedic hand specialist in St James’s in mid-2016 on foot of that unhappiness. He had also undergone physiotherapy treatment.

Owczarek said he had been unable to return to work since the accident but was now available and looking for a job. He was not making any claim for loss of earnings.

Groarke, holding 100% for Owczarek on liability, awarded him €23,180 damages and costs.

Read: Paddy Jackson said he would have ‘freaked out’ if he knew a woman left his house in tears

Read: Man refused bail after being charged with handling €1,400 stolen goods during alleged Lidl looting

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
30,943  55
Fora
1
Bosses at LinkedIn and Wrigley have invested in this Irish social network for women
37  0
The42
1
BBC 'disappointed' to lose Pro14 live broadcast rights
11,613  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
The nation is struggling to get over Monkfishgate on last night's The Restaurant
3,302  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him â¬23,000
Judge dismisses claim worker's thumb injury was worsened by 'his daughter tugging it', awards him €23,000
What the 'unborn' ruling means for the Eighth Amendment referendum
Father accused of murdering his baby told doctor who arrived on scene to 'do something'
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
'It was pretty appalling' - Aer Lingus communication slammed by Irish stranded across Europe during Storm Emma
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
IRELAND
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
'All I ever wanted to do is be a professional rugby player, since I could walk really'
Garry Ringrose set to return to Ireland's 13 shirt for Scotland clash
'It would be no disgrace in losing to Ireland. What scares me is being humiliated'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie