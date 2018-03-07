  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Paddy Jackson said he would have 'freaked out' if he knew a woman left his house in tears

The rugby player denies raping a young woman.

By Ashleigh McDonald Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 2:30 PM
2 hours ago 18,518 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3890132
Paddy Jackson arriving at court today
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Paddy Jackson arriving at court today
Paddy Jackson arriving at court today
Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

IRELAND AND ULSTER rugby player Paddy Jackson has told a jury how he would have “completely freaked out” had he known a woman left his house crying and upset.

The 26-year old took to the witness stand for the first time today, where he denied raping a young woman (who was 19 at the time).

It also emerged that Jackson first became aware police were seeking him when the then head coach of Ulster Rugby, Les Kiss, called him when he was ordering pancakes for breakfast, two days after the alleged rape.

Jackson, from Oakleigh Park, is currently on trial at Belfast Crown Court, charged with raping and sexually assaulting a woman in his bedroom following a night out at Ollie’s nightclub.

Denying he forced himself upon the woman, Jackson was asked by his barrister, Brendan Kelly QC, if he was “party to a violent attack” on the complainant, or if he had ever been violent to anyone else. Jackson replied: “No, no I haven’t. I have never been in a fight. I am not an aggressive person.”

He answered questions about his schooling and rugby career, and confirmed that, in the days before the alleged sex attack, he had been on tour in South Africa with the Irish rugby squad.

He also confirmed he and his co-accused – Stuart Olding, Blane McIlroy and Rory Harrison (who is charged with perverting the course of justice and withholding information) – had been in McIlroy’s house before going to Cutter’s Wharf then Ollie’s on the evening of 27 June 2016.

When asked for his version of events after a group of people – including the complainant – arrived back at his house for an after-party, Jackson said he noticed she was “looking at me”. Jackson said there was laughing, dancing and drinks consumed, and that he noticed the woman’s attention was fixed on him.

He said: “We were flirting with each other. If I had gone to the kitchen, on a couple of occasions she followed me. It seemed very innocent.”

The jury has already heard that Jackson and the woman were upstairs at one point, where consensual kissing took place. The woman claimed this came to an end when Jackson grabbed at the top of her trousers.

When questioned by Kelly about this first kissing, Jackson said he was “100%” certain she followed him upstairs. Denying the woman’s claims he lunged at her, Jackson said the kissing was passionate but stopped. When asked why, Jackson said: “She pulled away and asked me if I knew what her name was.”

Didn’t know her name 

When asked what his response was, Jackson replied: “I didn’t respond initially because it was a bit awkward to be honest.” And when asked by Kelly “Did you know her name?”, Jackson said he didn’t.

He said they both went back down to the party, that the flirting continued and at one stage the woman ran her fingernails down his arm.

Jackson was then asked about the ‘second incident’ in which the woman claims she was raped from behind by him, whilst being forced to perform oral sex on Olding.

Jackson said: “I was in the kitchen then I went upstairs again. I think she saw me going up and I thought she might follow me up again. If she did, we would probably continue where we left off.”

Jackson said when the woman entered his bedroom “she came to me, she met me in the middle”. He then claimed they starting kissing again. Kelly asked his client “Did you grab her at any stage?”, to which he replied: “No, I didn’t.”

Kelly then asked “Did you pull her from the doorway?”, with Jackson replying: “No.” And when asked by Kelly “Did you apply any force at all?”, Jackson answered: “No, I wouldn’t do that.”

Stuart Olding

Jackson claimed the woman then performed oral sex on him and, when asked how he knew this was a consensual act, he said: “Well she was doing it. She was doing it to me. She was enjoying it.” Jackson said, as this was nearing an end, Olding walked into the bedroom.

When asked what happened at this point, Jackson said: “He walked in on us and it was a bit embarrassing. I kind of smiled at him and waved at him. It’s a bit stupid but that’s what happened. It was kind of like, ‘Hi, look what’s happening.’”

Jackson said the woman turned her attention to Olding and, while she was performing oral sex on Olding, he moved down the bed and began “touching her with my hands”.

Jackson denied using his penis, and said this was because he couldn’t find any condoms. When asked about the woman who walked in on the act and who described him having intercourse with the woman, Jackson said: “She is wrong. She is mistaken.”

The complainant said she fled from Jackson’s house, in a state of distress, having just been raped.

Kelly asked Jackson what he would have done if he had seen such a sight. Jackson replied: “The last thing I want is a girl crying and leaving my house. I would have completely freaked out.

“If I had known she was upset, I would have tried to contact her.” When asked why, Jackson replied: “For the fear of this. I would have been aware… stuff like this happens. I had no idea she was upset.”

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Read: Alleged rugby rape victim was ‘crying and sobbing’ in taxi, court hears

Read: Doctor at rape trial: ‘Not possible’ to tell if injuries caused by consensual or non-consensual sex

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ashleigh McDonald

Contribute to this story:

Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Poll: In a united Ireland, would it be appropriate to change the Irish national flag?
51,135  288
2
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
48,868  0
3
France to set legal age of sexual consent at 15
37,159  45
Fora
1
Salad chain Chopped will fight to stop a prime Dublin outlet being shut down
7,192  0
2
'Not a viable business': Popular Irish YouTube channel Facts will be axed after losing €400k
1,281  0
3
It's 'unlikely' big housebuilders will buy any of the remaining 250 ghost estates
250  0
The42
1
As it happened: PSG v Real Madrid, Liverpool v Porto, Champions League
38,958  35
2
'They've gotten their manager sacked tonight - pathetic'
24,449  10
3
'It's completely different' - Four-time All-Ireland champion enjoying life in Davy Fitz's backroom team
24,167  8
DailyEdge.ie
1
12 of the funniest tweets about this year's Oscars
7,515  0
2
What's the 'Inclusion Rider' that Frances McDormand mentioned during her acceptance speech?
6,222  3
3
A look at 7 of the most awkward celebrity interviews in recent history
6,069  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A new bus route will link Blanchardstown and Naas
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man refused bail after being charged with handling â¬1,400 stolen goods during alleged Lidl looting
Man refused bail after being charged with handling €1,400 stolen goods during alleged Lidl looting
Paddy Jackson said he would have 'freaked out' if he knew a woman left his house in tears
Man jailed for 6.5 years for sexual exploitation and defilement of child
GARDAí
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
Garda analysts 'were belittled and disrespected when they tried to highlight inaccurate homicide figures'
'It makes no sense': Husband of missing Tina Satchwell says she would not have gone to woods
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his 70s at home in Waterford
DUBLIN
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
A Cork Chinese and a Dublin Apache Pizza were both closed over 'rodent droppings' in the kitchen
Man charged in connection with murder of Michael Barr at Sunset House pub
Teacher who lost €75,000 case against McDonald's after teenagers insulted him appeals decision
LIMERICK
Supreme Court rejects definition of 'unborn' as an unborn child in Constitution
Supreme Court rejects definition of 'unborn' as an unborn child in Constitution
Suspected child exploitation: Questioning of men and women continues
11 people arrested on suspicion of sexually exploiting children in Munster

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie