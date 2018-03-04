Gardaí investigating the disappearance of Tina Satchwell set up search site at Castlemartyr Wood

GARDAÍ ARE TO conduct a search in a wooded area of Cork in relation to the disappearance of Tina Satchwell.

The investigating team is to hold a media briefing tomorrow morning at Midleton Garda Station before showing reporters the search site at Castlemartyr Wood between Midleton and Youghal.

The 45-year-old woman was last seen at her home in Youghal on 20 March 2017. She was reported missing four days later by her husband Richard.

It is understood gardaí received possible key pieces of information in the past month which has led to this development.

Last August, members of the garda water unit searched the port in Youghal, while the dog unit was deployed to search urban areas of the town.

Tina’s husband Richard has made numerous public appeals over the past 12 months in relation to the missing persons case.

There were plans to start this search last week but the red alert weather warnings meant it was postponed until tomorrow.