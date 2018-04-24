  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

What we know about the Toronto van attack in which 10 people were killed

The suspect’s motives remain unknown.

By AFP Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 11:27 AM
1 hour ago 6,483 Views 29 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3975165
Police inspect the van used in the attack
Image: Cole Burston/Getty Images
Police inspect the van used in the attack
Police inspect the van used in the attack
Image: Cole Burston/Getty Images

AT LEAST 10 people were killed when a man drove a van into a crowd of pedestrians in Toronto yesterday.

A further 15 people were injured in the attack in Canada’s biggest city.

Here are the main facts known so far, in what the government is calling a deliberate attack:

The path

At 1.26pm local time (5.26pm Irish time), police received an emergency call reporting that pedestrians had been hit on busy Yonge Street in the centre of Toronto.

A white rented van sped along the street and the footpath at lunchtime for about one kilometre, police chief Mark Saunders said.

At 1.52pm, a man was arrested near where the van had been left, with its front bumper dented.

The toll

Police first said that eight to 10 pedestrians had been hit. They later said the death toll was 10, with another 15 people injured, including some in serious or critical conditions.

Over a stretch of several hundred metres, the bodies of those who died were covered by orange sheets yesterday.

The driver

Police identified the van driver as 25-year-old Alek Minassian, who is from a Toronto suburb. Police have said they hope their interrogation of him will reveal his motive. He has no police record.

At the time of his arrest, he was holding some kind of object in his left hand as police squared off with him, according to photos seen on social media.

Definitely ‘deliberate’

Police handcuffed Minassian while he was on the ground.

“The actions definitely looked deliberate,” Saunders told journalists.

Ralph Goodale, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety, added that “on the basis of all available information at the present time, there would appear to be no national security connection to this particular incident”.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Britain's new royal baby unveiled to the world as Kate Middleton leaves hospital after giving birth
138,298  110
2
9 people dead after van driven into crowd of pedestrians in Toronto
126,046  129
3
GAA responds to Save the 8th launch and says it has 'no position' on elections or referenda
40,512  204
Fora
1
Toy store Smyths has snapped up dozens of Toys R Us outlets for €80m
827  0
2
Poll: Do you think cash bonuses for staff actually work?
296  0
3
Carlow security firm Netwatch will double in size after sealing a major international merger
279  0
The42
1
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
75,579  24
2
'You can't really come out of your room... It's quite a lonely existence'
47,015  14
3
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
38,962  19
DailyEdge
1
13 of the best reactions to the Royal Baby
8,511  0
2
9 ridiculous solutions to the Irish border problem
7,570  2
3
The Rubberbandits inspired the creation of these hilarious county-specific banners for 'Together For Yes'
6,851  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Life sentence sought for submarine builder over murder of Swedish journalist
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
COURTS
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium
HEALTH
World's first total penis and scrotum transplant takes place in US
World's first total penis and scrotum transplant takes place in US
It's Active School Week and students are being encouraged to get out and try new activities
Breakdown: Average number of public patients per GPs across the country
GARDAí
Two men charged after â¬248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin
Two men charged after €248,000-worth of drugs seized in Dublin
Family 'very concerned' for missing man (78) who speaks no English and suffers memory loss
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie