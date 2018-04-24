  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 April, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police search for motive as death toll rises to 10 after van ploughs into Toronto crowd

“The incident definitely looked deliberate,” Police Chief Mark Saunders said.

By Associated Press Tuesday 24 Apr 2018, 6:47 AM
1 hour ago 6,287 Views 5 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3974639
A man consoles his wife at the scene
Image: Aaron Vincent Elkaim via AP
A man consoles his wife at the scene
A man consoles his wife at the scene
Image: Aaron Vincent Elkaim via AP

POLICE IN CANADA’S biggest city are piecing together witness accounts and surveillance video trying to determine why a driver ploughed a rented van along a crowded path, killing 10 people and injuring 15 in what many said seemed a deliberate attack.

A 25-year-old suspect was quickly captured in a tense but brief confrontation with officers a few blocks away from where his van jumped the path and continued for a mile on Yonge Street in Toronto, leaving many dead or injured in this wake.

But authorities so far had not disclosed a possible motive or cause even as the police chief agreed with witnesses that it seemed intentional.

“The incident definitely looked deliberate,” Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters at a late-night news conference.

Saunders said the suspect, Alek Minassian, who lives in the Toronto suburb of Richmond Hill, had not been known to police previously. An online social media profile described him as a college student.

APTOPIX Canada Van Hits Pedestrians Police survey the scene, with the van in the background. Source: Aaron Vincent Elkaim via AP

Officials would not comment on a possible motive except to play down a possible connection to terrorism, a thought that occurred to many following a series of attacks involving trucks and pedestrians in Europe and the presence in Toronto this week of Cabinet ministers from the G7 nations.

Asked if there was any evidence of a terrorist link, the chief said: “Based on what we have there’s nothing that has it to compromise the national security at this time.”

A senior national government official said earlier that authorities had not turned over the investigation to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a sign that investigators believed it was unlikely that terrorism was the motive. The official agreed to reveal that information only if not quoted by name.

Authorities released few details in the case, saying the investigation was still under way, with witnesses being interviewed and surveillance video being examined.

“I can assure the public all our available resources have been brought in to investigate this tragic situation,” Toronto Police Services Deputy Chief Peter Yuen said earlier.

Police said the suspect was scheduled to appear in court at 10am (3pm Irish time) today, and that information on the charges against him would be released at that time.

The incident occurred as Cabinet ministers from the major industrial countries were gathered in Canada to discuss a range of international issues in the run-up to the G7 meeting near Quebec City in June.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale called the incident a “horrific attack” and said the G7 foreign ministers extended their condolences.

‘Anybody in his way he would hit’

The driver was heading south on busy Yonge Street around 1.30pm (6.30pm Irish time). and the streets were crowded with people enjoying an unseasonably warm day when the van jumped onto the path.

APTOPIX Canada Van Hits Pedestrians Yonge Street was closed after the attack Source: Nathan Denette via AP

Ali Shaker, who was driving near the van at the time, told Canadian broadcast outlet CP24 that the driver appeared to be moving deliberately through the crowd at more than 50km/hr.

“He just went on the sidewalk,” a distraught Shaker said. “He just started hitting everybody, man. He hit every single person on the sidewalk. Anybody in his way he would hit.”

Witness Peter Kang told CTV News that the driver did not seem to make any effort to stop.

“If it was an accident he would have stopped,” Kang said. “But the person just went through the sidewalk. He could have stopped.”

Video broadcast on several Canadian outlets showed police arresting the driver, dressed in dark clothes, after officers surrounded him and his rental Ryder van several blocks from where the incident occurred in the North York neighborhood of northern Toronto.

He appeared to make some sort of gesture at the police with an object in his hand just before they ordered him to lie down on the ground and took him away.

Witness Phil Zullo told the Canadian Press that he saw police arresting the suspect and people “strewn all over the road” where the incident occurred.

“I must have seen about five, six people being resuscitated by bystanders and by ambulance drivers,” Zullo said. “It was awful. Brutal.”

Police shut down the Yonge and Finch intersection following the incident and Toronto’s transit agency said it had suspended service on the subway line running through the area.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his sympathies for those involved.

“We should all feel safe walking in our cities and communities,” he said.

We are monitoring this situation closely, and will continue working with our law enforcement partners around the country to ensure the safety and security of all Canadians.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
Britain's new royal baby unveiled to the world as Kate Middleton leaves hospital after giving birth
124,439  112
2
9 people dead after van driven into crowd of pedestrians in Toronto
118,869  126
3
'Our holiday is ruined': Anger after Irish Ferries sends cancellation emails on Friday evening
46,025  49
Fora
1
Toy store Smyths has snapped up dozens of Toys R Us outlets for €80m
548  0
2
Carlow security firm Netwatch will double in size after sealing a major international merger
231  0
3
Poll: Do you think cash bonuses for staff actually work?
194  0
The42
1
Masterchef semi-finalist dies while running the London marathon in memory of his dad
71,338  23
2
'You can't really come out of your room... It's quite a lonely existence'
44,574  14
3
Analysis: A clever little moment that sums up Donnacha Ryan's excellence
31,009  11
DailyEdge
1
13 of the best reactions to the Royal Baby
7,289  0
2
Beyoncé and Solange took a bit of a tumble at Coachella last night and people on Twitter were very amused
7,177  0
3
9 ridiculous solutions to the Irish border problem
6,775  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Two-year-old girl in critical condition after falling from window
Gardaí investigating sudden death of man in his Dublin home
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
CRIME
Two men arrested and â¬250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Two men arrested and €250,000 worth of drugs seized in garda gangland raids
Waterford woman tells court she was raped by her older brother on her Holy Communion day
Spike in tourists seeking help after being the victims of crime in Ireland
COURTS
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Mentally ill man who damaged de Valera's headstone given suspended sentence
Carlow man jailed for 18 years for raping woman and causing life-changing injuries
Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium
GARDAí
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Inquest hears Garda Tony Golden was shot five times
Man hospitalised after 'horrific' attack in Co Meath
Two men arrested for murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch
DUBLIN
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in Temple Bar
'There are horses across the main N2 road, at Darndale, and they are in bits'
'We can read each other like a book' - Galway's top twins aim to upset the Dubs again

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie