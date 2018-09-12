This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 12 September, 2018
Housing activists block traffic in Dublin during sit-down protest against Frederick Street eviction

More than 100 people gathered to protest the eviction of a group from a vacant property in North Fredrick Street.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 12 Sep 2018, 7:04 PM
Take Back the City activists protest on North Fredrick Street
Image: RollingNews.ie
Take Back the City activists protest on North Fredrick Street
Take Back the City activists protest on North Fredrick Street
Image: RollingNews.ie

HOUSING PROTESTERS HAVE blocked traffic in Dublin this evening after more than 100 people gathered to attend a demonstration in the city centre.

Dozens of people first gathered outside a property previously occupied by the Take Back the City campaign on North Fredrick Street, following the group’s eviction from the site last night.

The demonstration was organised after six people arrested were arrested when a private security firm and gardaí removed activists from the vacant building.

The security firm and gardaí were heavily criticised today, after images shared on social media showed a number of men dressed in black and wearing balaclavas during the eviction.

It is understood that the men in balaclavas, who weren’t gardaí, were hired as private contractors by the landlords. 

This evening, a number of speeches were made outside the property, before the rally moved down Parnell Square East.

It stopped stopped at the Parnell monument at the junction of Parnell Street and O’Connell Street for around 45 minutes, during which a sit-down protest was staged and both sides of O’Connell Street were blocked to traffic.

The protest later made its way to nearby Belvedere Place, where another property is being occupied by the group.

With additional reporting from Sean Murray.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

