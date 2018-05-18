  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 18 May, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump to deny funds to family planning clinics that discuss abortion

Trump is to announce the move today.

By Associated Press Friday 18 May 2018, 8:00 AM
1 hour ago 4,581 Views 32 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4020030
Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in January.
Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta
Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in January.
Donald Trump speaks to participants of the annual March for Life event, in the Rose Garden of the White House in January.
Image: Manuel Balce Ceneta

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION is resurrecting a Reagan-era rule that would ban federally funded family planning clinics from discussing abortion with women, or sharing space with abortion providers.

A senior White House official said the Department of Health and Human Services will be announcing its proposal today.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorised to confirm the plans before the announcement.

The policy has been derided as a “gag rule” by abortion rights supporters and medical groups, and it is likely to trigger lawsuits that could keep it from taking effect.

However, it’s guaranteed to galvanise activists on both sides of the abortion debate ahead of the congressional midterm elections.

Abortion is a legal medical procedure in the United States. Doctors’ groups and abortion rights supporters say a ban on counselling women trespasses on the doctor-patient relationship.

Abortion opponents say a taxpayer-funded family planning programme should have no connection whatsoever to abortion.

“The notion that you would withhold information from a patient does not uphold or preserve their dignity,” said Jessica Marcella of the National Family Planning & Reproductive Health Association, which represents family planning clinics. “I cannot imagine a scenario in which public health groups would allow this effort to go unchallenged.”

She said requiring family planning clinics to be physically separate from facilities in which abortion is provided would disrupt services for women across the country.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
An Taisce lodges complaint over huge 'No' sign placed on Benbulben by pro-life group
141,922  425
2
Gardaí believe body found in Lucan is that of missing 14-year-old Anastasia Kriegel
131,322  4
3
'You're a f***ing b****cks, Eamon' - John Waters storms off Dunphy's podcast
119,772  113
Fora
1
Losses at Irish-founded media firm Storyful have reached over €15m
545  0
2
‘It literally just happened – I never planned this, I never had a business plan in place’
141  0
3
JustEat is quietly switching up its playbook... it's now hiring delivery drivers
68  0
The42
1
'We probably won't get home until 2.30 in the morning. And all our lads work'
35,747  7
2
Dublin All-Ireland winner sounded out over interest in role as interim co-manager of Offaly footballers
27,117  5
3
'I just went for it' - Sam Bennett on becoming the first Irishman in 30 years to win two Grand Tour stages
22,217  32
DailyEdge
1
Former Sydney Rose Brianna Parkins is winning praise for her story about meeting a No voter in a nightclub
8,252  0
2
People have been having fun with the giant No sign erected on a mountain in Sligo
7,464  7
3
Ed Sheeran's Phoenix Park gig was VERY loud judging by some people's tweets
6,726  5

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Plans for large-scale mosque in Blanchardstown given green light
Man shot in the leg in Blanchardstown area of Dublin last night
Man (30s) refused bail after being charged in connection with alleged Dublin hit-and-run
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Man jailed for 18.5 years for 'brutal' attacks and sexual assaults on women
Care worker who uploaded video of sexual assault of resident to Facebook sentenced to year in prison
Squatters given four weeks to leave house owned by people who live in Australia
HEALTH
Vicky Phelan calls for Yes vote for women who have been 'let down time and time again'
Vicky Phelan calls for Yes vote for women who have been 'let down time and time again'
Recovering in St Pat's: 'I want my 9-year-old son to deal with things better than I did'
'I don't want my death to be in vain': Watch Vicky Phelan's powerful PAC speech
GARDAí
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Car, watches, drugs and cash seized in Dublin and Wexford
Gardaí help police in Spain seize €3.4 million worth of cannabis destined for Ireland
Gardaí seize cannabis worth €100k after spotting men exchanging rucksacks in Dublin
DUBLIN
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app
Man convicted of raping woman he met on dating app
Two men stabbed at Dublin Luas stop
Restaurateur fined but avoids jail after obstructing inspection of his employment records

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie