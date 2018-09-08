Poll: Is the Trump baby balloon a good way to protest his visit?

IT’S LOOKING LIKELY that Irish protests to mark the visit of US President Donald Trump will have the very recognisable figure of the Trump baby balloon floating through the streets of Dublin.

Organisers of the UK campaign have been in contact with Irish groups keen to stage a similar protest here when Trump visits in November.

But is it a “visual reference point that people can behind”, or a step too far?

Today, we’re asking you: Is the Trump baby balloon a good way to protest his visit?

