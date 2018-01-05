  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Saturday 6 January, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Planning activist puts brakes on Trump Doonbeg 38,000 tonne rock barrier plan

Peter Sweetman is a son of a former Finance Minister Gerald Sweetman and has previously been at the forefront of campaigns opposing Shell Corrib pipeline plans.

By Gordon Deegan Friday 5 Jan 2018, 7:29 PM
13 hours ago 22,814 Views 98 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3783984
Golfers walk along the coastal path on the Doonbeg Golf Links course and hotel in Co Clare
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Golfers walk along the coastal path on the Doonbeg Golf Links course and hotel in Co Clare
Golfers walk along the coastal path on the Doonbeg Golf Links course and hotel in Co Clare
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A HIGH PROFILE planning activist has put the brakes on plans for the 38,000 tonne rock barrier at the President Donald Trump owned Trump Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare.

This follows objector, Peter Sweetman lodging an appeal against the decision by Clare Co Council to give the contentious plan the go ahead.

Today, Sweetman declared: “I am a NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) and Ireland is my back yard.”

Sweetman is a son of a former Fine Gael Minister for Finance, Gerald Sweetman and has previously been at the forefront of campaigns opposing Shell Corrib pipeline plans in Co Mayo along with raising concerns over a host of large road schemes, wind-farm projects and waste to energy plants.

He confirmed that he has around 10 Judicial Review applications to the High Court of An Bord Pleanala decisions relating to various planning applications.

Sweetman said today: “I don’t object. I make submissions and claim to have improved many developments.”

Sweetman said that his opposition to the rock barrier at Doonbeg “is about the Habitats Directive, the law and Doonbeg golf course – not me”.

In the immediate aftermath of the decision by Clare Co Council last month, Doonbeg farmer, John Flanagan urged objectors not to appeal the decision. He said:

It is our lands and our livelihood. The plan is only trying to protect the hills from being washed away. Let us live here with the consequences of the decision. It is the best shot we have here.

Asked to respond to Flanagan’s comments, Sweetman said: “I don’t think that Mr. Flanagan has read the application.”

Sweetman said: “I believe in the law. The Habitats Directive is law.”

Sweetman is a long time opponent of the golf course and represented Friends of the Irish Environment (FIE) at the An Bord Pleanala oral hearing 19 years ago in 1999 where the previous owners of the golf course secured planning permission for the resort.

In his appeal on behalf of Wild Ireland, the Rathmines based Peter Sweetman & Associates claims that the decision by the council to grant is fundamentally flawed in law and that the appeals board is precluded in law from granting planning permission.

Flanagan said yesterday that he is ‘disappointed’ that an appeal has been lodged against the decision.

Doing nothing about the dunes will have detrimental consequences down the road. Who is going to come to our aid when the hills are washed away?

Flanagan said that if An Bord Pleanala decides to hold an oral hearing “I will be there supporting the plan because I will want on the record that I stood up for the area.”

In an interview earlier this week, General Manager of Trump Doonbeg, Joe Russell said that the coastal protection works are “critical to the future of this business, its growth, sustainability and economic impact locally and in the region”.

Russell said that the resort is planning to build leisure facilities.

He said however: “Coastal protection must be completed first to ensure any asset that is invested and built is protected.”

Other third parties are expected to appeal the council decision to An Bord Pleanala and have until 26 January to do so.

Read: Head of Housing Agency who said homeless families may be ‘gaming the system’ reappointed for another year>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (98)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Airport worker awarded €50,000 after being sacked for refusing to drive uninsured vehicle
77,254  80
2
Delays of up to 120 minutes on rail services after tragic incident, mechanical fault and trespassers
51,126  32
3
Aldi staff will now earn the €11.70 an hour living wage
34,635  81
Fora
1
A sacked airport worker won a €50k payout after refusing to drive an uninsured vehicle
771  0
2
A Dublin investment firm has sold famed Irish spray tan business Vita Liberata
263  0
3
Shop that told a pregnant worker to 'look better and appear happy' ordered to pay her €18,000
173  0
The42
1
As it happened: Liverpool v Everton, FA Cup
34,805  101
2
'I congratulated Declan after the game' - Praise for Irish youngster's man-of-the-match performance at Wembley
30,278  36
3
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
28,222  11
DailyEdge.ie
1
Do you pay for the 'plane water' at Dublin Airport? Be honest...
11,860  16
2
Can You Score 10/10 On These Questions From The Weakest Link?
10,893  1
3
A new sitcom set during the Troubles began last night, and Irish people LOVED it
8,010  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Plan for 1,100 social and affordable houses on land bank in Blanchardstown called 'half-baked'
Teenager (15) who went missing on on Stephen's Day found safe and well
Young male hospitalised after being struck by car near Blanchardstown shopping centre
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
Iran says that meeting of UN Security Council over mass protests is 'a preposterous example of US bullying'
Frozen iguanas falling from trees in Florida as record-breaking cold spells continue
Four killed, flights cancelled and schools closed as 'bomb cyclone' batters the US
GARDAí
Four men arrested after house of man in his 90s burgled
Four men arrested after house of man in his 90s burgled
Man to appear in court charged in relation with the murder of Marek Swider (40)
Man (18) charged with murder over Dundalk stabbing
DUBLIN
'Nowhere is taking anybody': Concern among homeless families asked to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
'Nowhere is taking anybody': Concern among homeless families asked to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
Staff threatened with iron bar in early morning supermarket raid
Concerns raised for 14 homeless families told to leave Gresham Hotel by the end of the month
COURT
Planning activist puts brakes on Trump Doonbeg 38,000 tonne rock barrier plan
Planning activist puts brakes on Trump Doonbeg 38,000 tonne rock barrier plan
Jon Venables charged with offences relating to indecent images of children
Hospital receives High Court order to feed 'critically ill' woman with anorexia through tube

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie