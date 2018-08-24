This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 24 August, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump mocks US Attorney General Jeff Sessions in another burst of tweets

He called on him to probe a litany of recurring complaints against those investigating his administration and Democrats.

By Associated Press Friday 24 Aug 2018, 1:51 PM
33 minutes ago 3,706 Views 9 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4199536
US president Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Image: PA Images
US president Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions
US president Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions
Image: PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump has escalated his long-running feud with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, calling on him to probe a litany of recurring complaints against those investigating his administration and Democrats.

Responding to Sessions’ declaration that he would not be influenced by politics, Trump tweeted that Sessions must “look into all of the corruption on the “other side,” later adding: “Come on Jeff, you can do it, the country is waiting!”

The president’s pushback marked the second day of a highly public smackdown between Trump and his attorney general.

Earlier this week, Trump, concerned by the legal downfall of two former advisers, accused Sessions of failing to take control of the Justice Department.

Sessions hitting back

Sessions hit back yesterday, saying that he and his department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations”.

Trump’s anger with Sessions boiled over in an interview with Fox News in which the president also expressed frustration with the plea agreement his onetime legal “fixer” Michael Cohen cut with prosecutors, including implicating Trump in a crime that Cohen admitted.

Trump said it might be better if “flipping” – cooperating with prosecutors in exchange for more favourable treatment – were illegal because people cooperating with the government “just make up lies” to get favourable treatment.

On Twitter today, Trump also complained about the five-year sentence given to a former government contractor convicted of mailing a classified US report to a news organisation.

Trump said “this is ‘small potatoes’ compared to what Hillary Clinton did”.

Tweet by @Donald J. Trump Source: Donald J. Trump/Twitter

Prosecutors are calling that sentence handed down to 26-year-old Reality Winner the longest sentence imposed for a federal crime involving leaks to the media.

Impeachment

In the wide-ranging Fox interview, Trump also defended himself against talk of impeachment – “the market would crash … everybody would be very poor” – tried to distance himself from Cohen – “I would see him sometimes” – and said anew that he hadn’t known in advance about Cohen’s hush money payments to silence women alleging sexual relationships with the celebrity businessman.

Trump’s latest shots against law enforcement came as he appeared increasingly vulnerable to long-running investigations after this week’s one-two punch of Cohen’s plea deal and the conviction of Trump’s former campaign chair Paul Manafort.

Trump has spent more than a year publicly and privately venting over Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from the federal Russia-collusion investigation because he’d worked on Trump’s campaign. Trump, who blames that decision for the eventual appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller, told Fox and Friends host Ainsley Earhardt that Sessions “never took control of the Justice Department and it’s a sort of an incredible thing”.

“What kind of man is this?” Trump said.

“You know the only reason I gave him the job? Because I felt loyalty, he was an original supporter,” Trump said of Sessions, an Alabama Republican who was the first senator to endorse Trump’s bid.

Sessions has made clear to associates that he has no intention of leaving his job voluntarily despite Trump’s constant criticism. But his tone in his statement yesterday made clear he is tired of the president’s attacks.

“I took control of the Department of Justice the day I was sworn in, which is why we have had unprecedented success at effectuating the President’s agenda.”

Then he declared, that while he’s attorney general the actions of the department “will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action”.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nearly 200 student gardaí will patrol the Papal visit - but they won't be able to actually arrest anyone
    26,614  95
    Fora
    1
    		GIVEAWAY: We've got FREE tickets to Europe's top conference for software firms
    97  0
    The42
    1
    		Irish back row Porter makes big impact in New Zealand schools rugby
    10,973  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		The boss of Love Island has defended only casting attractive people by claiming it helps fight childhood obesity
    2,608  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    Gardaí target nightlife figure they believe is directing rickshaw drug dealing scene
    BREATH TESTS
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
    CATHOLIC CHURCH
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    'What has the Catholic Church ever done for the world? Quite a lot, actually'
    Varadkar says Catholic Church was 'too dominant' in Ireland in the past
    'In 1969, I fell pregnant as a teen - and then the Church took over'
    HSE
    &quot;They weren't expecting him to survive&quot;: Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    "They weren't expecting him to survive": Father of brain injury patient hopes for funding to give his son a future
    Parents of toddler who was unresponsive for an hour given 'mixed messages' about ambulance location
    Pregnant women due this weekend in Dublin advised to leave plenty of time for journeys across city
    DUBLIN
    Last four! Slight changes across the board as All-Ireland semi-finalists name sides
    Last four! Slight changes across the board as All-Ireland semi-finalists name sides
    One arrest after man dies in house fire in Dublin
    Papal traffic restrictions set to hit Monday commuters
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you worry about how much alcohol you consume?
    Poll: Do you worry about how much alcohol you consume?
    Poll: Did you ever redeem change from Dublin Bus?
    Poll: Would you learn a second language in preparation for Brexit?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie