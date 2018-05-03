  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 3 May, 2018
Twitter urges users to change passwords after data 'unmasked'

Twitter says there’s no indication that there was a data breach.

By Associated Press Thursday 3 May 2018, 10:12 PM
1 hour ago 3,998 Views 3 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3993663
Image: nafterphoto via Shutterstock
Image: nafterphoto via Shutterstock

TWITTER HAS URGED users to change their passwords, which were unintentionally “unmasked” internally by a software bug.

The company said this evening that it recently discovered a bug that stored passwords in an internal log in an unprotected form.

Twitter says there’s no indication that there was a breach or that any of the passwords were misused.

However, as a precaution, Twitter recommends users consider changing the passwords they use to log onto the social media platform. They should also change that password if they used it for any other services.

The San Francisco company says it masks – or encrypts – passwords by replacing them with a random set of numbers and letters. But the bug caused passwords to be written to an internal log before that masking occurred.

The company says it discovered the bug on its own and has fixed it.

With reporting by AFP.

