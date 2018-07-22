This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Sunday 22 July, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2

It will contain a 311 square metre restaurant.

By Paul Hosford Sunday 22 Jul 2018, 9:45 AM
2 hours ago 10,942 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4136296
How the refurbishment of the building will look.
Image: IPUT
How the refurbishment of the building will look.
How the refurbishment of the building will look.
Image: IPUT

A WAREHOUSE IN Dublin’s docklands that was sold by U2 will be transformed into an office building after Dublin City Council approved the plan this week.

The project at 30-32 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay will see the Victorian warehouse turned into offices with a “glass box” design as well as a ground floor restaurant.

The planning notice says that the plan, which is being designed by Henry J Lyons Architects, will deliver over 1,500 square metres of office space split over two floors.

It will also contain a 311 square metre restaurant.

Property company IPUT, which owns the site, says that the plan will feature a “sensitive restoration” of the former Tropical Fruit Warehouse, which was used as offices for U2′s Principle Management up until its sale in 2016. Reports at the time put the cost of the sale at up to €15 million.

PastedImage-67369 How the walkway will look. Source: IPUT

IPUT says the restoration will improve the public realm in the area, which is on the southside of the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

“The glazed extension emphasises the protected structure while complementing the surrounding buildings and riverside setting.

“Improvements to the public realm will create a vibrant space that promotes human interaction with the built environment while also providing public connections from the river through Whitaker Square and the city block.”

The planning notice says that vehicular access from the site will be replaced by “a pedestrian-only landscaped route running from Sir John Rogerson’s Quay adjoining the existing warehouses to Whitaker Square”.

The development also includes shower and changing facilities and a rooftop screened plant enclosure.

Dublin City Council approved the plan on Tuesday, with conditions.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Most Popular Today

TheJournal
1
M50 southbound closed after horsebox overturns
100,785  62
2
Gardaí stop driver who was going 158kph on 100kph road
43,591  109
3
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
36,644  37
Fora
1
'It's an initial splash': The head of Ireland's new tourism brand defends its debut ad
201  0
2
Flexible working doesn't mean overhauling a business - here's some simple tips to make it work
163  0
3
'Try hire someone in Silicon Valley without it': How Ireland's share-scheme rules are failing startups
106  0
The42
1
As it happened: Tyrone v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
86,251  49
2
Famous win as incredible Ireland stun US in first World Cup appearance in 16 years
62,145  45
3
'He shone like a beacon through all the gloom': Maradona, Clough and the makings of Roy Keane
38,855  37
DailyEdge
1
Khloé Kardashian apologised for using the R-word, and her fans seemed really impressed
9,964  3
2
Harry Styles, Vogue Williams, and Paris Hilton... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
9,785  0
3
Twitter reacts to Andrew Lincoln finally addressing that 'elephant in the room'
6,281  2

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Man (30s) arrested in connection with â¬1.1m international money laundering operation
Man (30s) arrested in connection with €1.1m international money laundering operation
Krispy Kreme to create 150 jobs in Dublin
David Larkin (41) has been missing from Blanchardstown for the past 11 days
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
Man who committed â¬100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Man who committed €100,000 in welfare fraud handed 18 month sentence after original judge let him go
Former Defence Forces member jailed for 18 years for 'horrendous' sexual abuse of daughter
Man pleads guilty to murder after being arrested in Spain following failure to show up for trial
HSE
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
High uptake of sterile crack pipes in response to surge in use of drug in Dublin
Smoking, vaping or even having nicotine patches during pregnancy may increase the risk of cot death
HSE issues warning after two confirmed cases of measles in Dublin
DRUGS
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
Confused about CBD? Here's what you need to know about Ireland and the cannabis-based remedy
Dutch nationals appear in UK court charged with massive cocaine seizure
Gardaí increase patrols amid fears North Dublin gang feud will reignite after large drugs seizure
DUBLIN
Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2
Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2
As it happened: Tyrone v Dublin, All-Ireland senior football Super 8s
Five-goal Dublin open TG4 All-Ireland championship title defence in style

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie