Planning permission granted for refurbishment of warehouse that used to belong to U2

How the refurbishment of the building will look.

A WAREHOUSE IN Dublin’s docklands that was sold by U2 will be transformed into an office building after Dublin City Council approved the plan this week.

The project at 30-32 Sir John Rogerson’s Quay will see the Victorian warehouse turned into offices with a “glass box” design as well as a ground floor restaurant.

The planning notice says that the plan, which is being designed by Henry J Lyons Architects, will deliver over 1,500 square metres of office space split over two floors.

It will also contain a 311 square metre restaurant.

Property company IPUT, which owns the site, says that the plan will feature a “sensitive restoration” of the former Tropical Fruit Warehouse, which was used as offices for U2′s Principle Management up until its sale in 2016. Reports at the time put the cost of the sale at up to €15 million.

IPUT says the restoration will improve the public realm in the area, which is on the southside of the Samuel Beckett Bridge.

“The glazed extension emphasises the protected structure while complementing the surrounding buildings and riverside setting.

“Improvements to the public realm will create a vibrant space that promotes human interaction with the built environment while also providing public connections from the river through Whitaker Square and the city block.”

The planning notice says that vehicular access from the site will be replaced by “a pedestrian-only landscaped route running from Sir John Rogerson’s Quay adjoining the existing warehouses to Whitaker Square”.

The development also includes shower and changing facilities and a rooftop screened plant enclosure.

Dublin City Council approved the plan on Tuesday, with conditions.