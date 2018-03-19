  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Monday 19 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Uber self-driving car kills Arizona pedestrian

Uber said it is to suspend its self-driving car programme.

By AFP Monday 19 Mar 2018, 7:26 PM
1 hour ago 12,938 Views 25 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3913477
A photo taken earlier this month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, showing self-driving vehicles used for test drives conducted by Uber Technologies Inc.
Image: Kyodo News via Getty Images
A photo taken earlier this month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, showing self-driving vehicles used for test drives conducted by Uber Technologies Inc.
A photo taken earlier this month in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, showing self-driving vehicles used for test drives conducted by Uber Technologies Inc.
Image: Kyodo News via Getty Images

UBER IS SUSPENDING its self-driving car programme after one of the vehicles struck and killed a pedestrian in the US state of Arizona.

The Uber vehicle was in autonomous mode, with an operator behind the wheel, when it hit a woman walking in the street in the city of Tempe late yesterday, according to the San Francisco-based company.

The victim was hospitalised and later died from her injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family,” an Uber spokesperson told AFP. “We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”

Uber has suspended use of self-driving cars it was testing or using in Tempe, Pittsburgh, Toronto, and San Francisco, according to the company.

Uber was only using autonomous vehicles as part of its regular passenger service in Pittsburgh and Tempe.

A vehicle operator in the driver’s seat was the only person in the Uber car when the fatal accident occurred, according to the company. The car was in police hands on Monday.

Yesterday’s accident was the first fatal self-driving car crash involving a pedestrian.

The first deadly self-driving car accident was reported in mid-2016, and involved a Tesla.

Slow car tech? 

The Tesla Model S, cruising on “autopilot,” failed to detect a crossing tractor-trailer against a bright sky, killing the driver — who it later emerged had kept his hands off the wheel for extended periods of time despite automated warnings not to do so.

It was a nightmare scenario for an industry promoting a way to improve road safety and reduce traffic fatalities that come mostly from human error.

As with the fatal Tesla crash, the deadly Uber accident is likely to stoke concerns that the industry is moving too fast to deploy self-driving vehicles.

Google-owned Waymo for years has been testing self-driving cars, racing against smartphone-summoned ride star Uber.

Waymo early this month began using its self-driving trucks to haul cargo bound for the internet giant’s data centers in Georgia.

Rival Uber made a similar announcement, saying it is using self-driving semi trucks as part of an on-demand trucking service in Arizona.

In September, US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao released new guidelines that permit more testing of self-driving cars and address regulation between the federal government and states.

Autonomous-vehicle technology has been touted as having potential to save fuel, ease congestion, and make transportation safer.

Chao argued that self-driving technology could also improve mobility for the elderly, disabled and other restricted populations.

But the non-profit Consumer Watchdog has warned that roads are being turned “into private laboratories for robot cars with no regard for our safety”.

US states set their own rules for roads, and a handful have passed laws allowing self-driving vehicles.

California and Arizona have been particularly encouraging, hoping that companies developing autonomous technology in those states will create local jobs and facilities devoted to a promising new industry.

- © AFP, 2018

Read: Uber plans to launch its food delivery service in Ireland later this year>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Woman applying for PSC asked for partner's name, date of birth, and how long they'd been living together
95,905  211
2
Householders urged to 'check gardens and sheds' as search for missing girl continues
92,118  7
3
Mary Lou says senator who retweeted post calling IRA victim a 'sadist' made 'catastrophic error'
73,894  322
Fora
1
Dundrum Town Centre's co-owner has rejected a €5 billion takeover offer
403  0
2
Poll: Do you agree with plans for a European-wide tax on tech giants' sales?
164  0
3
What Irish businesses need to know about the Brexit transition deal
76  0
The42
1
LIVE: Limerick v Clare, Division 1 hurling league quarter-final
55,188  35
2
Johnny Sexton revels in Grand Slam glory after 'weird, horrible' build-up week
49,703  30
3
'I used to watch the Five Nations and think these places were on a whole different planet'
47,312  32
DailyEdge.ie
1
People don't know where that €180,000 went on last night's Room To Improve, and they're worried
23,781  5
2
22 things every single Irish student has done on Erasmus
5,892  1
3
Ant McPartlin has been arrested following a drink-driving incident in London
5,785  7

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Your guide to Blanchardstown: City-in-a-city with hundreds of shops and a movie-star history
Here's the average price of a home in Blanchardstown in 2018
'I want to join ISIS': How big a problem is radicalisation in Ireland?
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
GARDAí
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Woman (80s) found dead on grounds of church in Co Louth
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal nightclub stabbing released without charge
Post-mortem due on homeless man found dead in Cork city doorway
DUBLIN
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Flight of the Conchords postpone Dublin shows after member falls down stairs
Extra beds for rough sleepers as temperatures dip to below freezing
Woman due in court after €1.4 million worth of drugs found in Dublin
RUSSIA
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Boris Johnson says Russia's poisoning denials 'grow increasingly absurd'
Putin records best ever election performance (but western leaders aren't lining up to congratulate him)
Ireland 'fully supports' UK's efforts to punish those behind 'heinous' poisoning of former spy
CORK
Champions Cork keep pressure on chasing pack with comfortable win against Bohs
Champions Cork keep pressure on chasing pack with comfortable win against Bohs
How people in Cork are fighting back against FGM
'She's a fighter': Husband of Tina Satchwell believes she's still alive

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie