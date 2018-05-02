Mobile app transfers not appearing in some Ulster Bank customers' accounts

MOBILE APP TRANSFERS are not appearing in the accounts of some Ulster Bank customers.

Ulster Bank has said it is “aware of an issue” where some duplicated mobile app transfers completed between 6.30pm on Monday and 6.30pm yesterday have been debited from customer accounts but have not been credited to the beneficiary account.

“We are working hard to rectify this as a matter of urgency,” the bank said in a statement.

“If you resent a transfer to another Ulster Bank account holder via the mobile app during these times we will reverse the duplicated debit(s) on your account as soon as possible.”

Ulster Bank advised affected customers to “not take any action to request the beneficiary to return the duplicated funds” as the bank will contact them separately.

Bank holiday

Yesterday was a European bank holiday, which affected the situation.

Many organisations made arrangements for payments – such as standing orders and direct debits – due on 1 May to be paid on 30 April, Ulster Bank said.

However, the bank added that if such arrangements were not made, payments normally due to go into a customer’s account yesterday will be processed today and appear in the account tomorrow.

Ulster Bank thanked customers for their patience and apologised for the inconvenience caused, adding: “We will ensure no customer is left out of pocket.”

Last week, money disappeared from some of the bank’s customers’ accounts due to “human error”. The issue was later resolved.

Any customer who has questions about the situation can contact the bank online, in a branch or by calling 1850 424 365 (from abroad 00353 1 8047475).