  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 6 March, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Poll: Is it ok to urinate in public?

What do you think?

By Paul Hosford Tuesday 6 Mar 2018, 9:04 AM
10 minutes ago 843 Views 8 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3887345
Image: Getty Images/Moment RF
Image: Getty Images/Moment RF

THE SIGHT OF people urinating in public is a common one.

But is it ok? Over the weekend, a column on this website argued a crafty wee down a lane was fine.

But is it?

Weâ€™re asking: Is it ok to urinate in public?


Poll Results:






  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Hosford
@PTHosford
paulhosford@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Toyota to cease all production of diesel cars this year
62,256  112
2
Water supply to be restricted across greater Dublin area from 7pm tonight - 7am tomorrow
53,266  155
3
Lidl confirms staff members won't lose their jobs following Friday's alleged looting incident
47,458  0
Fora
1
Poll: Should businesses be forced to close during extreme weather?
532  0
2
The global head of Michelin reveals how restaurants can win a coveted star
395  0
3
Restaurants are recruiting chefs from Italy and Croatia to fill shortages here
380  0
The42
1
How Croke Park stayed green while the rest of the country was covered in a blanket of snow
52,781  47
2
As it happened: Crystal Palace v Manchester United, Premier League
46,215  66
3
Last-gasp Matic stunner sees Man United get out of jail at Palace
27,686  131
DailyEdge.ie
1
So, everyone is talking about Christine on last night's Room To Improve
16,517  5
2
Martin McDonagh wrote a letter in Irish to thank his father's hometown for putting up three billboards in his honour
8,912  2
3
9 of the greatest behind-the-scenes shots from this year's Oscar ceremony
7,679  1

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
GardaÃ­ on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
COURTS
National Maternity Hospital to seek injunction against inquiry into Malak Thawley's death
National Maternity Hospital to seek injunction against inquiry into Malak Thawley's death
Nurse tells court she is unsure a father followed her instructions as baby choked on tissue
Dessie O'Hare to stand trial accused of false imprisonment and threatening a man's life
GARDAÃ­
Traffic delays after bus crash in Dublin city centre
Traffic delays after bus crash in Dublin city centre
11 people arrested on suspicion of sexually exploiting children in Limerick
Woman jailed for three years for staging housemateâ€™s suicide
COURT
Armagh man remanded in custody, denies 'any involvement' in the murder of a garda in line of duty
Armagh man remanded in custody, denies 'any involvement' in the murder of a garda in line of duty
Call for urgent review of marital rape sentencing after man has sentence cut
Man jailed for stabbing neighbour over 'incessantly' reciting poetry
RIP
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâ€™s death
Italian authorities open investigation into Davide Astoriâ€™s death
'He was going to see out his career in Florence' - Astori was set for new contract on Monday
MASH actor David Ogden Stiers dies aged 75

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie