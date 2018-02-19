  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disciplinary action at Waterford council after €1.4 million spent on vans without senior management approval

A departmental audit described the events as a “complex and serious breakdown internal control”.

By Sean Murray Monday 19 Feb 2018, 10:22 AM
2 hours ago 13,135 Views 36 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3859699
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/JuliusKielaitis
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/JuliusKielaitis

WATERFORD CITY AND County Council has disciplined staff after €1.4 million worth of vans were ordered without the say-so of senior management.

The vans subsequently lay idle for at least several months before being put to use.

A departmental audit described the events as a “complex and serious breakdown internal control”.

Deputy Mayor Councillor Joe Conway, meanwhile, said that the audit “presents us with a truly shocking failure of governance and oversight in our council”.

The audit’s findings – seen by TheJournal.ie – said that, in late 2015, the council employed consultants and commenced a tendering process for the supply of vehicles.

“Arising from this a presentation was made to the senior management team in early 2016 without a formal recommendation or decision being made to award a contract as various funding options were to e examined,” the report said.

“Thereafter a number of staff at middle management grade engaged in activities, outside of the tender process requirements that led to:

An order being issued for the supply of 60 vans outside of the council’s purchase to pay policies, procedures and purchasing limits.
Entry into a lease agreement with a financial institution for (incorrectly calculated) monthly payments of €24,436.60 for five years (€1.46 million) resulting in the full upfront payment to the van supplier.
[And] delivery of the vans to council premises.

The auditor said they were advised that neither the senior management team nor the consultants were aware of the transactions until the vans were delivered to the council premises.

The payments ceased and an internal investigation was undertaken.

“This complex and serious breakdown in internal control and supervisory governance is a matter of concern and merits further review by those charged with governance,” the audit concluded.

In response to this, the chief executive of the council Michael Walsh said that the internal investigation was carried out in accordance with proper disciplinary policies and procedures.

He said: “Disciplinary measures that were invoked remain subject to external appeal.”

Walsh also said that there was no loss to the council, and that the contracts were concluded in full compliance with the original tender.

He added that the vans are now being brought into use, and “these and other controls will be reviewed”.

Read: ‘It’s not fair’: Fianna Fáil poised to block PTSB loan sale to ‘unregulated’ vulture funds

Read: Students who opt-out of religion classes should be taught another subject

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (36)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
'We've paid back €90,000 on a €30,000 loan but we're still battling to keep our home'
66,112  105
2
Doctors warn parents after boy burned due to spark from aerosol soap can
45,718  24
3
'At 32, I was told I had breast cancer just seven months after having my first baby'
38,988  8
Fora
1
Irish bookmakers have offloaded their gambling site set up to rival Paddy Power
690  0
2
'I'm an optimist - life is a wonderful gift': Welcome to the world of Seán Gallagher
423  0
3
People don't trust businesses like they used to - here's how to win them back
149  0
The42
1
As it happened: GAA match tracker - Clare v Cork, Waterford v Kilkenny, Galway v Offaly, Monaghan v Kerry
65,943  12
2
'The doorbell rings at 4am. It's a taxi with Joe Royle... We ended up having rasher sandwiches in the kitchen'
25,202  19
3
Prince Naseem Hamed absolutely destroys Chris Eubank Jr, tells him to retire
21,697  24
DailyEdge.ie
1
12 sounds that strike fear into the heart of every Irish woman
8,377  8
2
17 things you'll only know if you grew in a super Catholic household
7,569  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
5,510  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
HEALTH
Irish oesophageal cancer rates remain among the highest in Europe
Irish oesophageal cancer rates remain among the highest in Europe
About half of voters support unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks
People who wolf down their food could lose weight simply by eating slower
GARDAí
Man presents himself to gardaÃ­ after man (24) injured in hit-and-run
Man presents himself to gardaí after man (24) injured in hit-and-run
Revolver, ammunition and cocaine seized at house in Dublin's north inner city
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
DUBLIN
South Dublin burglary gang targets new areas following 45-second garda response time to attempted robbery
South Dublin burglary gang targets new areas following 45-second garda response time to attempted robbery
Dublin north inner city locals object to charity homeless support centre opening in their area
Limerick stun league holders Kilkenny as Cork dispatch Tipperary

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie