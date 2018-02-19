Varadkar to meet with Sinn Féin leadership to hear 'their version of events' over Northern impasse

Source: Rollingnews.ie

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR and Tánaiste Simon Coveney will today meet with the Sinn Féin leadership to discuss the ongoing impasse in Northern Ireland.

Talks aimed at bringing back a working Assembly to the North, which has been without a government for 13 months, fell at the last hurdle last week with the DUP pulling the plug, and both the dominant unionist party and Sinn Féin collectively pointing the finger at each other as to who was responsible.

The meeting will be with Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald and the party’s northern leader Michelle O’Neill.

A source suggests that Varadkar wishes to hear Sinn Féin’s “assessment of the events of last week and the prospects for an early resumption of negotiations between the Northern Irish parties”.

The Taoiseach is expected to emphasise that ‘the only way forward for Northern Ireland is dialogue and compromise between the parties’.

Speaking yesterday, McDonald said that “the decision by the DUP to walk away from a draft deal and collapse the talks process cannot be allowed to further impede the rights of citizens and the implementation of existing agreements”.

When talks broke down last Wednesday, DUP leader Arlene Foster said they had failed on the issue of the Irish language.

Her statement was contradicted by Sinn Féin which said that an agreement had been reached but the DUP has not followed through on its commitment.

Sinn Féin wants legislation which proposes protection of Irish as a minority language, a similar standing that the Welsh language has in Wales.

“Michelle and I will be telling the Taoiseach and the British Prime Minister it is the responsibility of the two governments to implement the agreements on legacy and an Irish Language Act and to provide for marriage equality,” McDonald said.