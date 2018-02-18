  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 19 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

About half of voters support unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty says she isn’t sure if the referendum will pass.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 18 Feb 2018, 6:00 PM
6 hours ago 24,968 Views 296 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3858374
Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty
Image: Leah Farrell via Rolling News
Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty
Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty
Image: Leah Farrell via Rolling News

Updated at 6pm

ABOUT HALF OF voters support unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks, according to two opinion polls released today.

A poll carried out by Kantar Millward Brown for the Sunday Independent shows that 63% of people are in favour of holding a referendum on repealing the Eighth Amendment, with 24% against and 13% undecided or refusing to answer.

When asked if there should be unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks, as recommended by the Oireachtas Eighth Amendment Committee, four in 10 people (40%) who took part in the poll said this was ‘about right’, 33% said it ‘went too far’, 19% were unsure and 8% said it ‘did not go far enough’.

In December, the committee – which was tasked with examining the Citizens’ Assembly’s recommendations - voted in favour of repealing the Eighth. Cross-party members came to the majority-decision after hearing testimony from medical and legal experts, as well as personal stories, over the course of three months.

In a separate poll carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes for the Sunday Times, 48% of people said they support repealing the Eighth Amendment, while 30% don’t, 17% are unsure and 4% said they won’t vote. When you exclude the ‘don’t know’ answers, the Yes vote is 62%.

In terms of unrestricted access to abortion up to 12 weeks, 43% are in favour, 35% are not and 22% are unsure. When you exclude the undecided voters, the Yes vote is 55%.

‘Work to be done’

Despite the latest poll results, Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty this afternoon said that she believes there is “a job of work to be done” if people wish for the referendum on the repeal of the Eighth Amendment to pass.

Speaking to RTÉ News, Doherty said that the government has to work towards explaining to people where the 12-week period came from.

“If nobody does anything, I don’t think this referendum will pass. We need to sell, as advocates of people who want to see the Constitution changed and the 12-weeks imposed, that needs to be sold to people and the reasons why that 12-weeks figure was come at,” Doherty said.

‘Compassionate healthcare’ 

Speaking about the results of the polls, Orla O’Connor of the National Women’s Council of Ireland said: “Few people think about abortion and pregnancy care until for some personal reason they have to.

“Yet so many people I talk to are very eager to join this conversation for change. They want compassionate healthcare for women. They know the Eighth is a barrier to this.”

O’Connor said the 12-week period is “the minimum for a considerate process where pregnancy can end as early as possible and at the same time ensure that no woman’s decision is rushed”.

Meanwhile, Dr Ruth Cullen of the Pro Life Campaign said: “It makes no sense talking about doing away with all constitutional protections for unborn babies through repeal and in the same breath arguing that meaningful protections for the right to life could somehow be provided for in legislation.

“The vote on repeal is about whether we introduce abortion on demand or not. It is about nothing else.”

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

Read: The Supreme Court case that needs to be resolved before the Eighth Amendment referendum

Read: Varadkar on changing abortion stance: ‘Things aren’t as black and white as they appear in your 20s’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (296)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
37,743  36
2
Poll: Do you want there to be a general election this year?
37,599  247
3
'How to sort out your affairs so loved ones won't have embarrassing memories of you after you die'
35,534  22
Fora
1
Keelings has taken a swipe at the government for having no 'vision' for family firms
604  0
2
'I'm an optimist - life is a wonderful gift': Welcome to the world of Seán Gallagher
269  0
3
People don't trust businesses like they used to - here's how to win them back
78  0
The42
1
As it happened: GAA match tracker - Clare v Cork, Waterford v Kilkenny, Galway v Offaly, Monaghan v Kerry
64,294  12
2
'A team like Munster coming in for me, I was a bit star-struck really'
32,871  12
3
'I think there's still a sense of ignorance in the UK towards the League of Ireland'
24,038  31
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jamie Foxx walked out of a live interview when he was asked about Katie Holmes
8,424  0
2
17 things you'll only know if you grew in a super Catholic household
5,247  1
3
What to watch on TV tonight: Sunday
5,085  0

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
NORTHERN IRELAND
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
Men assaulted by pair armed with wheel brace and baseball bat during Belfast burglary
A Dáil committee is talking to unionists to prepare for a possible united Ireland
'A standstill is completely unacceptable': Sinn Féin to meet Varadkar and May over Stormont deadlock
GARDAí
GardaÃ­ seize â¬50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Gardaí seize €50k worth of counterfeit designer and sports clothing at Fairyhouse Market
Man charged in connection with serious assault of 21-year-old man in critical condition
Man seriously injured in potential hit and run in Dublin
RUSSIA
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Five women killed and four injured after gunman opens fire on churchgoers in Russia
Trump blames Democrats and Obama for failing to stop Russian election meddling
No manifesto, no programme, no debates - but Putin is cruising towards another election victory
SEXUAL ASSAULT
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Husband of murdered MP Jo Cox quits charities over sexual harassment claims
Man guilty of 45 counts of child sexual assault remanded back into custody
Gabriel Byrne says #MeToo movement 'hasn't gone far enough'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie