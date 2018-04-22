'You never know what battle someone is going through': Tributes paid to Verne Troyer

VERNE TROYER, BEST known for his role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers films, has died at the age of 49.

While no cause of death was given, a statement on the actor’s social media accounts said he had gone through a “recent time of adversity” and described suicide and depression as “serious issues”.

“Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much,” it added.

“Depression and suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside. Be kind to one another. And always know, it’s never too late to reach out to someone for help.”

Troyer, who lived in Los Angeles, was taken to hospital early this month for unspecified treatment. The actor spoke about his alcohol addiction during another hospital stay a year ago.

Troyer was born in 1969 in Sturgis, Michigan. He first entered show business as a stunt person in Baby’s Day Out (1994).

“In 1993, I was working for Sprint in customer service, and a friend of mine who was the president of LPA — Little People of America — got a phone call from the producers of Baby’s Day Out, and they were wondering if there was anyone close to a stand-in size,” he recalled in a 2012 interview with Hollywood Chicago.

“I guess they searched worldwide and couldn’t find anyone. I sent in my picture, and they flew me out to Hollywood to meet with them. Two days later, they offered me the job, and I quit my job at Sprint.”

‘Extremely caring’

Tributes have poured in for Troyer since his death was announced.

“Verne was the consummate professional and a beacon of positivity for those of us who had the honor of working with him,” Mike Myers, his Austin Powers co-star, said in a statement.

It is a sad day, but I hope he is in a better place. He will be greatly missed.

In addition to his breakout role as the Mini-Me, a clone of Dr Evil, Troyer was also known for playing Griphook in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

“Verne was an extremely caring individual. He wanted to make everyone smile, be happy and laugh. Anybody in need, he would help to any extent possible,” the statement on Troyer’s social media accounts added.

“He inspired people around the world with his drive, determination and attitude.”

