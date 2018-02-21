  TheJournal.ie uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 21 February, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Thousands support campaign to have Versatis patches reinstated for chronic pain sufferers

Only patients suffering from post-shingles pain are automatically covered under drug payment and medical card schemes.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 21 Feb 2018, 6:10 AM
8 hours ago 9,691 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/3862449
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE have signed a petition supporting a call for pain relief patches to be covered by drug payment and medical card schemes following a recent HSE decision to restrict access to them.

The decision means these schemes will only cover the cost of the Versatis patches if the patient is experiencing post-shingles pain. Otherwise, their GP has to send in an application for the patient to be considered as an exception and chronic pain sufferers said many of these applications are not successful.

The issue was highlighted recently by a number of patients who called RTE’s Liveline programme but some sufferers have been without the patches since September of last year.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie, 37-year-old Helen Sheahan, one of the people spearheading the campaign, said she has heard some “devastating stories” of suffering by patients since they have been forced to live without the pain relief.

Sheahan suffers from arthritis and before Christmas she lost the use of her legs for a week. Her doctor prescribed her the pain patches but asked her if she’d ever had shingles and when she told him she had not, he said she would have to pay for them herself.

“I was in so much pain I thought ‘yeah grand’ thinking it wouldn’t be that expensive but when I went to the chemist to get them they said it’ll be €360 a month for them.

 That was when I realised what he was saying when he said I had to pay for them, that they weren’t included in the scheme where you pay up to €135 per month and whatever comes after that is covered. The chemist said to just get a week’s worth and see how I get on with it rather than buy the month’s supply because I can’t afford €360 a month on top of everything else.

The 37-year-old said she has been able to take other pain relief, but there are many patients for whom this is not an option, either because it does not work for them, or because they have another condition – kidney disease for example – which means they can not take pain medication.

“There were people who were relying solely on the patch, people who are in such severe pain that it was their only way of getting them mobile, getting them well enough to be able to leave the house. We’re seeing a lot of stories like that,” she said.

“The was a man who went to the fibromyalgia support group in Carlow last Friday and he just broke down. He has severe, chronic pain and he had been without the patches for a week and without sleep for four nights.”

Anna Rice from Trim, Co Meath, has just run out of her supply of Versatis patches. She had worked with children who had severe mental health issues and suffered nerve damage to her face and jaw in 2003 when she was injured attempting to restrain a boy in her care.

“I’m on between 25 and 37 tablets a day,” she told TheJournal.ie. “I have put them up a bit because of not having the patches – they had really helped.

“What the government are doing is just insane and so cruel. Without them I will be in more pain, I’ll spend more time in bed and less time with my grandson, it’ll be harder for me to get out of the house. The pain is so debilitating, it just takes that all away from you. I worry now that I’m not going to get them back.”

More than 7,000 people have now signed a petition set up by the Patch Us Back Up Campaign, which was launched just two weeks ago by a small group of women who suffer from chronic pain.

When asked about the issue last week, Health Minister Simon Harris said it had been a clinical cause of concern when the reimbursement cost increased from €9.4 million in 2012 to over €30 million in 2016, “mostly from unlicensed use of the patch”.

He also said that hundreds of people had been put back on the patches as a result of the application and appeals process.

Both Sheahan and Rice’s GPs have appealed the decision not to cover the cost of the patches and are waiting for a response. However Sheahan said there are some doctors who refuse to even lodge an initial application because of the strict guidelines that have been issued.

“Some people have had it reinstated and that’s great but the GPs and consultants are not being given the up to date information. Even people who have been approved only have it for three or six months and then they have to go through the whole thing again.

Anyone with chronic pain will tell you, you have to fight for everything. We are tired, we are absolutely exhausted by this.”

Related: ‘I live in enduring, constant severe pain – Versatis patches made things bearable’>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Most Popular Today

TheJournal.ie
1
New video emerges online showing 'garda' having sex with woman on motorway
136,612  114
2
Doctor at rape trial: 'Not possible' to tell if injuries caused by consensual or non-consensual sex
101,630  0
3
'Many have made no payments at all for years': PTSB defends controversial €3.7 billion mortgage sell off
35,380  190
Fora
1
'I used to think I had to do everything myself - I learned that smart people ask for help'
587  0
2
Dealz has been ordered to shutter one of its Dublin stores
339  0
3
A major US fund is selling more than 100 apartments in Cork city
129  0
The42
1
English rugby player dies aged 27 after collapsing at training
62,437  18
2
Former world champion Andy Lee announces retirement from boxing
22,903  30
3
As it happened: Chelsea v Barcelona, Champions League, round of 16
20,056  40
DailyEdge.ie
1
Jay-Z left a €9k tip at the end of a night out, and Twitter is still not impressed
12,770  1
2
Here's absolutely everything we know about Saoirse Ronan's rumoured new ballet dancer boyfriend
9,221  2
3
People are pretty pissed off at Little Mix's Jesy Nelson and her 'offensive' new dreadlocks
8,484  8

Trending Tags

BLANCHARDSTOWN
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
A dockless public bike scheme is coming to Blanchardstown
Gardaí on standby to help taxi drivers who raise alarm over suspicious passengers
Meath pizzeria receives closure order after human excrement observed 'bubbling up through toilet bowl'
BREATH TESTS
Commissioner confirms no gardaÃ­ will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
Two investigations later, there's no assurance garda scandals will not happen again
Garda Superintendent says new report of 400,000 more falsified breath tests 'could be described as a guesstimate'
US
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Woods and Stricker named vice captains of US Ryder Cup team
Donald Trump moves to ban 'bump stocks' used in deadly Las Vegas shooting
McDonald's Ireland not impacted by US changes - the Happy Meal cheeseburger is here to stay
CRIME
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Imitation firearm, cash and cars seized in searches by Criminal Assets Bureau
Met Police apologises after Hampshire Police investigated crime an undercover officer committed
Call for tougher sentences over burglaries that 'destroy entire communities or ways of life'
COURTS
Prolific shoplifter jailed after being caught walking with stolen bike still locked to piece of railing
Prolific shoplifter jailed after being caught walking with stolen bike still locked to piece of railing
Graham Dwyer objects to the way phone records were used in his murder trial
Retrial ordered in case of man who had murder conviction quashed over jury's visit to rubbish chute
NORTHERN IRELAND
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
Explainer: Why UK Brexiteers have been told to 'sod off' away from the Good Friday Agreement
White House visit: Simon Coveney to brief Trump administration on Northern Ireland
Bertie Ahern says he's been 'talking to Simon Coveney' about the ongoing Stormont talks

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie