Wednesday 1 August, 2018
Vicky Phelan 'disturbed by lack of empathy' shown to women affected by CervicalCheck scandal

She is set to take a break from campaigning.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 1 Aug 2018, 10:03 AM
1 hour ago 7,789 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4158080
Vicky Phelan
Image: Vicky Phelan via GoFundMe
Vicky Phelan
Vicky Phelan
Image: Vicky Phelan via GoFundMe

VICKY PHELAN HAS said she is taking a break from campaigning in relation to the CervicalCheck controversy.

The scandal came into the public eye in April when Vicky settled a High Court action against the HSE and Clinical Pathology Laboratories (CPL) for €2.5 million over incorrect smear test results from 2011, which failed to show she had cancer.

The smear tests of more 200 women may have been incorrect, a HSE audit found, and there has been much criticism over delays in telling those affected. 18 women impacted by the controversy have died.

Despite her cancer now being terminal, Vicky has been campaigning on behalf of the women and families affected, some of whom are also taking legal action.

In a series of tweets sent last night, she said she was “deeply disturbed by the lack of empathy in some quarters towards the women & families affected by the scandal”.

Never missed a smear test 

She wrote: “For those of you who are condemning me for ‘bringing down the cervical screening programme’, I never missed a smear and NEVER had an abnormal smear until I was diagnosed in July 2014 with invasive cervical cancer.

“I found out THREE years later, in Sept 2017, that a smear from 2011, which was originally read as No Abnormality Detected’ was, when audited, full of CANCER, not precancerous CINI, II or III but Squamous Cell Carcinoma. P8 for the medical heads.

IF my smear in 2011 had been CORRECTLY read, I would only have had to have a hysterectomy and would have had a 90% chance of being cured. I will be fighting to stay alive for the rest of my life so forgive me if I am angry and upset and fighting for change.

“I WANT a screening programme that I can trust. I have a daughter that I will be leaving behind. So get off your high horses and help me to change and to ensure that we have a screening programme that we CAN trust.”

Many people have praised Vicky for her campaigning efforts, and almost €200,000 has been raised to help fund her treatment.

Meeting Leo Varadkar

Vicky is set to meet Leo Varadkar this afternoon.

The Taoiseach told the media yesterday that he is looking forward to their meeting.

“What we all want to achieve is a system of redress and compensation that avoids women having to take the stand in court,” he said.

When asked if he and the government were in control of the situation, Varadkar said: “Not all the time. I would love to say we [are].”

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Read next:

