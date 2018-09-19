Victim of Louth stabbing named locally as Ingrida Maciokaite (31)

A WOMAN WHO died in a stabbing incident yesterday in Dundalk Co Louth has been named locally as Ingrida Maciokaite.

The 31-year-old, originally from Lithuania, was killed at Linenhall Street in an apartment block at around 2.45pm yesterday afternoon.

The young mother was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Councillor Ruairi Ó Murchu told TheJournal.ie that the local community is in a state of shock.

“For this to happen at 2.45pm in the afternoon, so close to the town centre, everyone is stunned.

“No one deserves such a violent death, it’s tragic,” the Sinn Féin councillor said.

According to the councillor, it is believed that gardaí were called to the scene following reports of a “domestic disturbance”.

Gardaí are urgently appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

They are also appealing to any drivers who may have dash cam footage to contact the incident room at Dundalk Garda Station on 042 938 8400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

