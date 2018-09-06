This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Violence not a lesson any child should learn': Nearly half of Irish teens witness bullying in school

And almost three in 10 had been bullied themselves.

By Sean Murray Thursday 6 Sep 2018, 6:20 AM
38 minutes ago 539 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4220142
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio
Image: Shutterstock/Africa Studio

WITNESSING OR EXPERIENCING peer-to-peer violence is a “pervasive part” of young people’s education in Ireland, according to a new report by Unicef.

As part of a global survey of teens aged between 13 and 15, it found that 44% of students reported either being bullied or being involved in physical fights with their peers in the past year.

In Ireland, 28% of the over 3,000 surveyed said that they’d been bullied at school at least once in the past couple of months with 27% saying they had been in a physical fight in the past 12 months.

Unicef Ireland’s Peter Power said that it was important to address these issues as “violence is not a lesson any child needs to learn”.

“Experiencing violence has serious effects on a child’s well-being,” he said, and added: “No child should go into school fearing violence.”

The proportion that experience bullying or get into fights in Ireland is slightly lower the average globally. In all, slightly more than one in three students aged 13-15 experience bullying, and roughly the same get into fights, according to the Unicef study. 

It also found that while girls and boys are equally at risk of bullying, girls are more likely to be subjected to psychological forms of bullying while boys are more at risk of physical violence and threats.

Online bullying was common, it added, with the dissemination of violent, hurtful and humiliating. 

A study from DCU’s National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre earlier this year found that students who experienced bullying at school were predominantly taunted about their weight or body image.

It also found that teenagers, regardless of gender, were reluctant to report incidents to school staff.

Teachers highlighted that a focus on body, particularly in social media was a factor behind students being subjected to hurtful names about their physical appearance.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Multiple-vehicle collision on M50 has been cleared
    62,989  89
    2
    		'Inspiring' BBC radio presenter dies from cancer aged 40
    53,426  23
    3
    		Site with planning permission for over 400 apartments on sale for €32 million
    41,202  79
    Fora
    1
    		These are the most popular food and drink brands in Ireland
    608  0
    2
    		Dublin has ranked as one of Europe's top tech clusters – ahead of Paris and Copenhagen
    267  0
    3
    		Waterford startup Kollect is dragging bin collection into the on-demand era
    227  0
    The42
    1
    		'He's been fantastic with me' - Ireland players back Roy Keane after Arter/Walters argument
    42,687  53
    2
    		Europe's wildcard picks revealed as Bjorn finalises 12-man Ryder Cup team
    29,534  36
    3
    		Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule
    26,124  25
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Viewers had very mixed opinions about Coleen Nolan's breakdown on This Morning
    12,178  0
    2
    		Vogue Williams "quietly" gave birth to a baby boy last night... it's The Dredge
    8,129  0
    3
    		Eh, the founder of Pretty Little Thing flew a branded helicopter over the CBB house to show support for Ryan Thomas
    7,084  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    GardaÃ­ arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing â¬500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Gardaí arrest 26-year-old woman after seizing €500k worth of cannabis on M50
    Body of young man found in Dublin
    Men arrested over sophisticated ATM skimming scam due in court in Dublin this morning
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    HEALTH
    15,000 people to take part in largest ever study of youth mental health
    15,000 people to take part in largest ever study of youth mental health
    'We can live normal lives': Life extending drug now available to hundreds of lung cancer patients
    Being homeless for more than six months can significantly damage children's health - study
    GARDAí
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    Security guard threatened with hammer in Artane cash-in-transit robbery
    Multiple-vehicle collision on M50 has been cleared
    Woman due in court over Dundalk road crash last year in which man (20s) died
    DUBLIN
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Mother and one-year-old child walk streets waiting to hear about accommodation for the night
    Met Eireann confirm summer 2018 as one of hottest and driest in decades
    4 events for... art lovers looking for a visual feast

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie