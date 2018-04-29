'No excuse for taking law into own hands': Two wanted men taken to hospital after assault

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have warned members of the public not to take the law into their own hands after two wanted men were assaulted yesterday in Co Armagh.

The PSNI had appealed on Friday for information on the whereabouts of two men, James White and Alexis Guesto. They were wanted in the North for a range of offences, including breach of licence and warrants.

Police had said they believed the men had recently travelled to Northern Ireland from the Republic. They also referenced a report of concern from a member of the public relating to a car parked in a car park in the Mullaghbawn area on Thursday afternoon.

Last night the PSNI said the two men had been located in this area. They had been detained by members of the public and police were called there to reports of an assault.

When theyarrived they discovered the two men.

Both had sustained injuries and have been taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Duffie from PSNI Public Protection Branch said:

“I understand that feelings in the area have been running high over the search for these men, however, there can never be an excuse for violence or people taking the law into their own hands. We will be investigating the assault and working to identify anyone involved.”