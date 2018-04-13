There's some actual warm weather on the way next week (but it's going to lash rain first)

IT’S SET TO be a dull, misty weekend with a mixture of showers and sunny spells, but some warm weather could be on the way next week.

According to Met Éireann, today will be generally cloudy and misty, with some patches of drizzle and fog. There will be some bright spells but it’s set to remain dull with top temperatures of 9-13 degrees.

The weekend will remain the same, with a mixture of bright spells and cloudy, misty conditions, with some light showers also.

Coming in to Sunday and early next week, the weather will remain changeable – with cloudy conditions and some heavy, possibly thundery showers.

Some very wet weather is forecast for Monday, with a risk of flooding in some areas.

After this, however, Met Éireann said that present indications are that Wednesday and Thursday should be warm and humid – with some hazy sunshine expected each day.

Temperatures are expected to reach the high teens, but the prospect of heavy, thundery downpours will remain.