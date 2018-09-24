It's going to hit 21 degrees this week (no, really)

File photo. People swimming in the sea during the hot weather this summer.

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to hit the high teens for much of this week, with one day set to exceed 20 degrees as high pressure “looks set to dominate”, Met Éireann has forecasted.

There’s a cold start to this morning but that will give way to dry and bright weather in most areas with temperatures set to peak at around 15 degrees.

Patchy rain and drizzle will kick off tomorrow but that will again give way to sunny spells later with temperatures ranging from 13 to 16 degrees.

It’ll feel “noticeably warmer” on Wednesday with sunny spells around the country.

Top temperatures will range between 17 to 21 degrees, with the south-east of the country enjoying the warmest weather.

A cold start today with any frost patches clearing to leave it dry and bright in most areas with a mix of cloud and good sunshine. However, the odd shower cannot be ruled out in Ulster. Afternoon temperatures will peak at between 12 and 15 degrees in mainly light variable breezes — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 24, 2018 Source: Met Éireann /Twitter

The following days will remain largely similar before it gets cooler again by the weekend.

Met Éireann said: “High pressure looks set to remain the dominant feature of our weather over the weekend with a good deal of dry weather across the country. However, it looks set to be rather cool and there is the chance of a few passing showers.”