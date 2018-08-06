'Chance of hail' this week as the weather takes a turn

TEMPERATURES WILL REACH up to 22 degrees in some parts of the country today, but the weather is set to turn cooler from tomorrow with heavy rain at times and even a chance of some hail.

“Staying cooler and fresher for a few days with showers becoming widespread and heavy followed by a spell of rain clearing to scattered showers later,” the medium-term outlook from Met Éireann says.

There’ll be a few showers around tomorrow with some turning heavy on Wednesday, and temperatures dropping down to 7 degrees that night.

Thursday will be a wet day, with showers turning heavy and thundery and a risk of hail, forecasters say.

It will continue to stay cooler than normal for the time of year with top temperatures around 14 to 17 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

A spell of rain will spread eastwards during Friday in blustery southerly winds. The rain will clear to showery conditions on Saturday.

The best temperatures today will be in the east and south, while it will be cooler in the west and north.