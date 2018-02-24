Warning issued for 'significant wind chill and disruptive snow' next week

IRELAND WILL FACE “exceptionally cold weather” next week.

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather advisory for the entire country, saying that it will be extremely cold until at least next Friday.

The warning says:

“Exceptionally cold weather is forecast for next week with significant wind chill and severe frosts. Disruptive snow showers are expected from Tuesday onwards, particularly in the east and southeast.”

The forecast for today calls for patchy frost, cold weather and clouds. Temperatures will hit up to eight degrees.

However tonight will be bitterly cold with widespread frost. Temperatures will dip to as low as -3 degrees.

Tomorrow will be similar, cold dry and sunny, with a cold night.

From there, Met Éireann says it will be “bitingly cold”.