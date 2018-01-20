Rain expected across the weekend with snow-ice warning for three counties

A YELLOW SNOW and ice warning has been issued for three counties as the rest of the country faces a weekend of heavy rain.

The warning covers Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal and is in place until 8am tomorrow.

For the rest of the country, today will see patchy rain and hill snow beginning to fizzle out with good dry periods. Met Éireann says:

“It will remain mostly cloudy but there will be some sunny intervals, especially in Munster. Afternoon highs of 10 or 11 degrees in Munster but much colder elsewhere with maxima ranging just 1 to 5 degrees. Fresh to strong westerly winds in the south but light, variable breezes elsewhere.”

Overnight will be dry and foggy with risks of icy stretches. However, rain will spread from south to north, turning heavy at times.

Tomorrow will be breezy and wet with widespread rain turning heavy in places with snow in parts of Ulster. It will turn brighter in the afternoon.

The outlook for the week is unsettled but less cold.