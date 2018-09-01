This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
It's the first day of September ... but dry and warm conditions are here to stay this weekend

Met Éireann says temperatures today are to range between 18 and 22 degrees.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 1 Sep 2018, 12:09 PM
44 minutes ago 1,997 Views 4 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4213766
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal via RollingNews.ie

WELL, IT’S THE first day of September and it looks like the warm weather isn’t going anywhere for the time being – some good news for Electric Picnic-goers.

Met Éireann says temperatures today are to range between 18 and 22 degrees, with some light breezes.

This afternoon is to be bright with sunny spells developing. However, some light drizzle may persist on north and northwest coasts. 

Tonight will again be mainly dry apart from some patchy drizzle along coastal areas. 

Temperatures will drop to between 12 and 14 degrees overnight, and Met Éireann says light southerly winds will increase along Atlantic coasts by the morning. 

Tomorrow is expected to start dry in most areas, however, outbreaks of rain and drizzle are forecast to develop in the west during the morning.

These outbreaks will spread eastwards across the country throughout the day, but they aren’t expected to reach the east coast until early evening. 

Temperatures tomorrow will range between 17 and 23 degrees. 

Looking into next week, Met Éireann says high pressure will dominate the weather over the country, leading to mostly dry conditions. 

Monday and Tuesday are set to be dry, with sunny spells. 

The best of the sunshine will be in Leinster and Munster, Met Éireann says, with cloudier conditions in Connacht and Ulster. 

Temperatures will range between 14 and 18 degrees on Monday and Tuesday. 

Wednesday is again expected to be mainly dry, with some rain or drizzle for a time in the northwest. 

